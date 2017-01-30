BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here Are 21 Cartoons People Are Sharing In Response To Trump's Refugee Ban

news

Here Are 21 Cartoons People Are Sharing In Response To Trump's Refugee Ban

"You belong."

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 30, 2017, at 7:52 a.m. ET

Cartoonists and people alike are sharing their artwork in response to President Donald Trump's signing of an executive order on Friday that suspends the entire US refugee program for 120 days and blocks all people in seven countries from entering the US for 90 days.

1.

that we even need to fight for this says a lot about the state of our country @hankgreen #NoBanNoWall #MuslimBan… https://t.co/oTCK8DRcXz
Jamie @quiversarrow

that we even need to fight for this says a lot about the state of our country @hankgreen #NoBanNoWall #MuslimBan… https://t.co/oTCK8DRcXz

Reply Retweet Favorite

2.

We're Not Anti-Immigrant, They Say Lots more cartoons to read at https://t.co/iTx1TjEck5
Barry Deutsch @barrydeutsch

We're Not Anti-Immigrant, They Say Lots more cartoons to read at https://t.co/iTx1TjEck5

Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

.@hankgreen The #MuslimBan goes against everything we stand for in America To the rest of the world- I'm so sorry.… https://t.co/dFVIINnHm3
JENN² 🏳️‍🌈 @TheKeyThief

.@hankgreen The #MuslimBan goes against everything we stand for in America To the rest of the world- I'm so sorry.… https://t.co/dFVIINnHm3

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

4.

1941 Dr. Seuss cartoon criticizing America's stance on denying Jews safe haven. Recognize the T-shirt slogan?
Gideon Glick @gidglick

1941 Dr. Seuss cartoon criticizing America's stance on denying Jews safe haven. Recognize the T-shirt slogan?

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

@hankgreen I hope I'm not too late
simrell!!! @katiesimrell

@hankgreen I hope I'm not too late

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

@hankgreen immigrants are welcome here &lt;3
Maria Capelle Frantz @mariacfrantz

@hankgreen immigrants are welcome here &lt;3

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

@hankgreen thank you Hank!
nica andor @NicaMinoru

@hankgreen thank you Hank!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

8.

@hankgreen I admire you for doing this, Hank.
Patch Zircher @PatrickZircher

@hankgreen I admire you for doing this, Hank.

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free
paige @thumbcramps

give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

@hankgreen #NoBanNoWall
Risa @risarodil

@hankgreen #NoBanNoWall

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

#NoBanNoWall
Karen @Khallion

#NoBanNoWall

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

12.

Donald Trump's ban on Muslim refugees
عمرعدنان العبداللات @omarcartoonist

Donald Trump's ban on Muslim refugees

Reply Retweet Favorite

13.

I felt like I needed to take another pass at this one-
Phil Noto @philnoto

I felt like I needed to take another pass at this one-

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

#StopPresidentBannon #RefugeesDetained #MuslimBan #BuildtheWall #resist #trump #cartoon
Sabaaneh @Sabaaneh

#StopPresidentBannon #RefugeesDetained #MuslimBan #BuildtheWall #resist #trump #cartoon

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

"No entry" - Al-Ahram newspaper. #Egypt #journalism #cartoon #TrumpBan
Nehal الشريف @nelsherif

"No entry" - Al-Ahram newspaper. #Egypt #journalism #cartoon #TrumpBan

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

16.

#TRUMPWALL #cartoon #caricatura #trump ©Angel Boligán @globalcartoons
LilaVert @LilaVert

#TRUMPWALL #cartoon #caricatura #trump ©Angel Boligán @globalcartoons

Reply Retweet Favorite

17.

My cartoon Thursday @TheTimes.... #Trump rewrites American values #migrants
Peter Brookes @BrookesTimes

My cartoon Thursday @TheTimes.... #Trump rewrites American values #migrants

Reply Retweet Favorite

18.

#MuslimBan #trump #cartoon #NoBanNoWall #USA
Emad Hajjaj Cartoons @EmadHajjaj

#MuslimBan #trump #cartoon #NoBanNoWall #USA

Reply Retweet Favorite

19.

L'Amérique de Trump - © Chappatte dans The New York Times
Dessins de Chappatte @chappatte

L'Amérique de Trump - © Chappatte dans The New York Times

Reply Retweet Favorite

20.

Trump's Muslim ban Via @Mondoweiss
Carlos Latuff @LatuffCartoons

Trump's Muslim ban Via @Mondoweiss

Reply Retweet Favorite

21.

Trump's #MuslimBan
Ann Telnaes @AnnTelnaes

Trump's #MuslimBan

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT