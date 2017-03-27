Everyone Is Really Upset About This Fake Story Of How No One Showed Up To This Dog's Birthday
Don't worry, though. This story has a happy ending. Sort of.
A tweet showing a dog looking sad after no other dogs turned up to his party has made a lot of people really fucking emotional this week.
They were reduced to tears.
They were more than ready to send gifts.
And to fight the dog owners whose dogs didn't show up.
The response was so overwhelming that Doug's owner, Twitter user @NasMaraj, decided to throw her another party and invite everyone.
There's just one tiny problem: There is no Doug, and hence no party, no dog owners, no dog friends.
The person behind the @NasMaraj account, 17-year-old Nasiir Williams from Atlanta, told BuzzFeed News that he tweeted it when he "was really bored one day," adding that he didn't expect it would go this far.
But how are we going to tell these dogs? 😭😭😭
"I don't know how long I can keep it up before people find my address and forcefully send gifts," Williams said. "I feel kinda bad."
