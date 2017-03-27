BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Everyone Is Really Upset About This Fake Story Of How No One Showed Up To This Dog's Birthday

news

Everyone Is Really Upset About This Fake Story Of How No One Showed Up To This Dog's Birthday

Don't worry, though. This story has a happy ending. Sort of.

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 27, 2017, at 9:56 a.m. ET

A tweet showing a dog looking sad after no other dogs turned up to his party has made a lot of people really fucking emotional this week.

Twitter: @NasMaraj

They were reduced to tears.

@NasMaraj
Nicki In the Garage @xoShemar

@NasMaraj

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @selsbelieber
Twitter: @CarrotTopp_
ADVERTISEMENT

They were more than ready to send gifts.

Twitter: @heyimlaken

And to fight the dog owners whose dogs didn't show up.

Twitter: @bstevenm65

The response was so overwhelming that Doug's owner, Twitter user @NasMaraj, decided to throw her another party and invite everyone.

ok I'm throwing her another party, we're in Atlanta I will share the address soon, can you guys help me pick a date.
na$.? @NasMaraj

ok I'm throwing her another party, we're in Atlanta I will share the address soon, can you guys help me pick a date.

Reply Retweet Favorite

There's just one tiny problem: There is no Doug, and hence no party, no dog owners, no dog friends.

Twitter: @NasMaraj
ADVERTISEMENT

The person behind the @NasMaraj account, 17-year-old Nasiir Williams from Atlanta, told BuzzFeed News that he tweeted it when he "was really bored one day," adding that he didn't expect it would go this far.

He said he was inspired by the the story of Paw Paw, as well as the sad pit bull on Halloween, and that he found the images for his tweet on Google.He added that he doesn&#x27;t have a dog because his parents won&#x27;t let him, but wish he had one.
Twitter: @NasMaraj

He said he was inspired by the the story of Paw Paw, as well as the sad pit bull on Halloween, and that he found the images for his tweet on Google.

He added that he doesn't have a dog because his parents won't let him, but wish he had one.

But how are we going to tell these dogs? 😭😭😭

Twitter: @mazlow01
Twitter: @a_lolbrarian
Twitter: @Cristinadlasoul
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @dyIsexic
Twitter: @Mary_Maddox_

"I don't know how long I can keep it up before people find my address and forcefully send gifts," Williams said. "I feel kinda bad."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT