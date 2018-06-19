People Are Loving This Photo Of Colombian And Mexican Soccer Fans Lifting An Egyptian Fan At The World Cup

Sedky said that he didn't know any of the other fans around him and they were cheering for one another's teams when he suddenly found himself in the air after chanting "Vamos Egypto!" a few times after the match between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

"I think that was when the photo was taken," he said, adding that he had no idea because "at that moment, I felt I was on top of the world."

"I saw fans taking pictures, and I think I popped up on the big screen once, but that was it," he said.