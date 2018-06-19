BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Loving This Photo Of Colombian And Mexican Soccer Fans Lifting An Egyptian Fan At The World Cup

world

People Are Loving This Photo Of Colombian And Mexican Soccer Fans Lifting An Egyptian Fan At The World Cup

"And people say football is just a game."

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 19, 2018, at 10:09 a.m. ET

This is Hassan Sedky, a 25-year-old master's student from Egypt currently studying at the University of Texas at Arlington.

Hassan Sedky

Sedky told BuzzFeed News that he and his friend were at FIFA Fan Fest in Moscow, Russia, for the opening ceremony of the World Cup on Thursday and celebrating with other fans when he suddenly found himself up in the air waving the Egyptian flag.

Sedky said that he didn't know any of the other fans around him and they were cheering for one another's teams when he suddenly found himself in the air after chanting "Vamos Egypto!" a few times after the match between Saudi Arabia and Russia."I think that was when the photo was taken," he said, adding that he had no idea because "at that moment, I felt I was on top of the world.""I saw fans taking pictures, and I think I popped up on the big screen once, but that was it," he said.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

Sedky said that he didn't know any of the other fans around him and they were cheering for one another's teams when he suddenly found himself in the air after chanting "Vamos Egypto!" a few times after the match between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

"I think that was when the photo was taken," he said, adding that he had no idea because "at that moment, I felt I was on top of the world."

"I saw fans taking pictures, and I think I popped up on the big screen once, but that was it," he said.

The photo was shared by the Desmotivaciones Futbol Facebook page and immediately went viral, being shared more than 37,000 times.

Facebook: desmotivacionesfutbolroaz

It quickly spread to Reddit, where it was shared in multiple subreddits, with one post reaching the top of Reddit.

reddit.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter user @Deadpoolquito69 tweeted the photo around the same time, telling BuzzFeed News that he had been sent the photo from a friend.

Mierda CREO QUE VOY A LLORAR aficionados MEXICANOS Y COLOMBIANOS ayudan a un EGIPCIO para que pueda ver el partido de su selección Por eso como dijo @LuisOmarTapia el fútbol es EL DEPORTE MAS BONITO DEL MUNDO https://t.co/69v0bMJ3RZ
HERMOSO DEADOCHOA @Deadpoolquito69

Mierda CREO QUE VOY A LLORAR aficionados MEXICANOS Y COLOMBIANOS ayudan a un EGIPCIO para que pueda ver el partido de su selección Por eso como dijo @LuisOmarTapia el fútbol es EL DEPORTE MAS BONITO DEL MUNDO https://t.co/69v0bMJ3RZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

@Deadpoolquito69's tweet was retweeted more than 1,800 times and then multiple tweets with the photo also started going viral.

Para que no digan que somos puro desmadre, mexicanos y colombianos ayudando a un egipcio en silla de ruedas para que pueda ver jugar a su país. LA IMAGEN DEL MUNDIAL. ⚽ https://t.co/Jl3xalTItg
мдятіпolі @MartinoliCuri

Para que no digan que somos puro desmadre, mexicanos y colombianos ayudando a un egipcio en silla de ruedas para que pueda ver jugar a su país. LA IMAGEN DEL MUNDIAL. ⚽ https://t.co/Jl3xalTItg

Reply Retweet Favorite
Some Colombian and Mexican fans lifting up an Egyptian fan in a wheelchair in the fanzone so he can watch his country play 😩❤ It's really more than just a game 🙏 https://t.co/rPSCvB41f9
OMAR 👑 @Omar__cr7_

Some Colombian and Mexican fans lifting up an Egyptian fan in a wheelchair in the fanzone so he can watch his country play 😩❤ It's really more than just a game 🙏 https://t.co/rPSCvB41f9

Reply Retweet Favorite

People were really moved by the picture.

Twitter: @VarunVegad11
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @VickTee420
This has to be the best World Cup picture I’ve seen so far. Colombian and Mexican fans raising this Egyptian fan to watch his national team. Football ❤️ https://t.co/YHKgNJhg2N
Julian 🇫🇷🇦🇷 @ElaficionadoFC

This has to be the best World Cup picture I’ve seen so far. Colombian and Mexican fans raising this Egyptian fan to watch his national team. Football ❤️ https://t.co/YHKgNJhg2N

Reply Retweet Favorite

They felt that it showed soccer was so much more than just a game.

Mexicans and Colombian fans lifted the wheelchair of an Egyptian fan. This is the real meaning of the #WorldCup And there are people that just call it "football", sadly they would never understand. Te amo, México ❤🇲🇽 https://t.co/ehsKMppnan
Gabryela 🇲🇽 @gabryBoschetto

Mexicans and Colombian fans lifted the wheelchair of an Egyptian fan. This is the real meaning of the #WorldCup And there are people that just call it "football", sadly they would never understand. Te amo, México ❤🇲🇽 https://t.co/ehsKMppnan

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Tom_Moule95
ADVERTISEMENT

And that it beautifully captured the spirit of the World Cup.

Mexico 🇲🇽 and Columbia 🇨🇴 fans lift a disabled Egyptian 🇪🇬 fan so he can clearly watch the game in the fan zone! That’s what’s the #WorldCup is all about ⚽️♥️ https://t.co/GAVd98flQl
Mohamed Osama @_DrOsama

Mexico 🇲🇽 and Columbia 🇨🇴 fans lift a disabled Egyptian 🇪🇬 fan so he can clearly watch the game in the fan zone! That’s what’s the #WorldCup is all about ⚽️♥️ https://t.co/GAVd98flQl

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @stubsy9

Sedky said he had no idea that the photo was going viral until someone tagged him in the photo on Facebook a day later.

"Since then, it's been everywhere," he said. "I didn't expect any of it."

Sedky said that the World Cup has been "an amazing experience" so far, with "people from different races, cultures and countries all coming together for one purpose."

"I don't think I've spent an hour yet where random strangers haven't offered me help," Sedky said.

Sedky was involved in a car accident that shattered his spine when he was 18, but has since started a foundation for the differently abled.

"It's an incredible feeling to know that I'm sending a message to the whole world and maybe potentially changing the perspective of other people," Sedky said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT