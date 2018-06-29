After Japan Beat Colombia, A Colombian Soccer Fan Made A Japanese Woman Humiliate Herself On Camera

Twitter

In the video, which was shot outside Mordovia Arena, where the match took place, a Colombia supporter can be seen recording himself encouraging two Japanese women to repeat demeaning Spanish phrases after him.

He first makes one woman – who does not appear to speak or understand Spanish – say the final score of the match, before making her repeat “Yo soy perra” — which translates to “I am a bitch” — after him, without explaining the meaning of the words.

The man also makes the woman repeat “mas puta” after him, which translates to “very slutty.”

In another video, the same man can be seen recording himself encouraging two Japanese men who do not speak Spanish to say "yo soy cachorro," which translates to "I am a dog" and is a phrase colloquially used to mean a guy who will cheat or sleep around.

The videos were shared across social media, with several tweets going viral.