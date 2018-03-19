BuzzFeed News

People Can't Stop Watching This Woman Completely Crush Her Male Opponent In A Cotton Candy–Eating Contest

Iconic.

By Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 19, 2018, at 7:38 a.m. ET

A video of a woman completely crushing her male opponent in a cotton candy–eating contest went viral last week.

Girl crushes a cotton candy eating contest ❤️.
DestinyDelight @DelightDestiny

Girl crushes a cotton candy eating contest ❤️.

It's honestly incredible to watch.

Twitter: @DelightDestiny

The clip comes from the Chinese variety show I'm the Winner and was initially shared on Chinese social media site Weibo, where it has been watched more than 16 million times.

weibo.com

People thought it was amazing.

&quot;lmao the female host is so hardcore. Now I wanna get some cotton candy and try it too.&quot;
weibo.com

&quot;Hahahahaha the way she completely recovers and acts like a lady right after she finishes.&quot;
weibo.com

&quot;lmao genius.&quot;
weibo.com

They couldn't stop watching.

&quot;I&#x27;ve watched this 10 times. It&#x27;s infectious. I can&#x27;t stop.&quot;
weibo.com

And making fun of her male opponent.

weibo.com
&quot;The guy: Who am I? Where am I? What am I doing???&quot;
weibo.com

A tweet with the clip then went viral on Twitter, where it has been viewed more than 3 million times. People in the West became equally obsessed with her.

Twitter: @Nidonemo
Twitter: @DedSec_Girl
Twitter: @ptexpat
The woman in the video is 25-year-old TV anchor An-Qi, who lives in Zhejiang, China.

weibo.com

An-Qi told BuzzFeed News that eating the cotton candy like that was a spur-of-the-moment decision. "My urge to beat my competitor was too strong," she said.

&quot;When I finished, I had no idea I was so quick either,&quot; she said.But she added that she knew she was going to win because while her opponent was trash-talking her, she was already formulating a plan.
weibo.com

But she added that she knew she was going to win because while her opponent was trash-talking her, she was already formulating a plan.

An-Qi has since re-shared the clip on her Weibo, writing, "You wanna beat me in any competition? Won't happen."

She said she did not expect the video of her to go viral, especially not in the West, but added she was really happy that she was able to make people laugh.She added that after going viral she’s been getting requests to eat cotton candy on demand. “I’m going to need to start exercising to burn those calories haha,” she joked.
weibo.com

She said she did not expect the video of her to go viral, especially not in the West, but added she was really happy that she was able to make people laugh.

She added that after going viral she’s been getting requests to eat cotton candy on demand. “I’m going to need to start exercising to burn those calories haha,” she joked.

weibo.com
