After The Christchurch Terrorist Attack, A New Zealand Artist's Illustration Has Captured How People Are Feeling

"This is your home. You should have been safe here."

By Kassy Cho and Ikran Dahir

Posted on March 16, 2019, at 11:12 a.m. ET

Following the terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, an illustration by a New Zealand artist has been shared widely online.

The piece is by Ruby Jones, a 25-year-old living in Wellington, who told BuzzFeed News she was wanted to capture how her country was feeling in the aftermath of the tragedy, which claimed the lives of 49 people.

"Drawing is how I deal with everything on a day to day basis," Jones said. "When the events in Christchurch started unfolding, I couldn't quite believe what I was hearing, just going in and out of shock and tears and anger."

"It felt like the only thing I could do in that moment was put a tiny speckle of warmth out there for anyone who needed it," she continued. "A hug, although small, is a symbol of love and togetherness and warmth."

The drawing ended up going viral, being shared by thousands of people online, including Thor: Ragnorak director, Taika Waititi, who is from New Zealand.

"My heart is broken. My country is weeping and so am I. I hate knowing this can happen in my homeland. All my love goes out to Christchurch, the victims, the families, the Muslim community, and all who have chosen our beautiful islands as their home. This is not us. I love you New Zealand," Waititi wrote in his caption.

The drawing also made its way to Twitter.

kendra 🌱 @kissykendra

sending so so much love. this should never have happened 💔 #TheyAreUs Credit to rubyalicerose (Instagram)

Nayu @Nayuleska

@rubyalicerose Thank you. I saw this as an RT, I am Muslim (in UK) and while I don't go to the mosque as I'm not well enough, what's happened is horrendous. It's so awful, especially when Friday prayers are the most important in the week. Sending my love and prayers to your community.

People were moved by the simple drawing.

Noshin Chowdhury @noshinxD

I literally keep crying my heart is so weak I can’t take this https://t.co/Ht2ONSyq2Q

Jimmy Lee @jyejyejye

I am sorry. It hurts. I love you all too. https://t.co/glBwYSs0pQ

❤️

Edita Atteck @EditaAtteck

My heart is with all of humanity. https://t.co/1zb9VMX3LT

Jones said she has since received messages from people all around the world.

"It's quite overwhelming," she said. "But at times like these, simple images and words often connect with people the most."

"So many messages have made me cry, from people all around the world just saying it's exactly how they're feeling, and that seeing themselves in the image means a lot," Jones added.

