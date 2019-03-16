After The Christchurch Terrorist Attack, A New Zealand Artist's Illustration Has Captured How People Are Feeling

"Drawing is how I deal with everything on a day to day basis," Jones said. "When the events in Christchurch started unfolding, I couldn't quite believe what I was hearing, just going in and out of shock and tears and anger."

"It felt like the only thing I could do in that moment was put a tiny speckle of warmth out there for anyone who needed it," she continued. "A hug, although small, is a symbol of love and togetherness and warmth."