After The Christchurch Terrorist Attack, A New Zealand Artist's Illustration Has Captured How People Are Feeling
"This is your home. You should have been safe here."
Following the terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, an illustration by a New Zealand artist has been shared widely online.
The piece is by Ruby Jones, a 25-year-old living in Wellington, who told BuzzFeed News she was wanted to capture how her country was feeling in the aftermath of the tragedy, which claimed the lives of 49 people.
The drawing ended up going viral, being shared by thousands of people online, including Thor: Ragnorak director, Taika Waititi, who is from New Zealand.
The drawing also made its way to Twitter.
People were moved by the simple drawing.
Jones said she has since received messages from people all around the world.
"It's quite overwhelming," she said. "But at times like these, simple images and words often connect with people the most."
"So many messages have made me cry, from people all around the world just saying it's exactly how they're feeling, and that seeing themselves in the image means a lot," Jones added.
