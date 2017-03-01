BuzzFeed News

After She Was Diagnosed With Terminal Breast Cancer, This Woman Decided To Do Her Wedding Photos Solo

"I realized that even though I am alone, I can accomplish so much in life. You don't need to wait for someone to complete you."

By Kassy Cho

Posted on March 1, 2017, at 8:51 a.m. ET

Four years ago, Q May Chen, a 27-year-old from New Taipei, Taiwan, was declared cancer-free after she received treatment for stage two breast cancer.

Q May Chen

However, two years later, Chen discovered that the cancer had come back and had, in fact, worsened to stage four.

Q May Chen

So for her birthday last year, Chen decided to give herself the gift of making a childhood dream come true – by doing her own wedding photo shoot, which she did solo.

Q May Chen

"When I was younger, I loved to dress up and always hoped that I would one day be able to do my own wedding shoot when I got married," Chen told BuzzFeed News.

Q May Chen
"And so I waited, but then I got sick again," she said. "That was when I finally decided that this was something I needed to do."

Q May Chen

Chen said she didn't consider herself a very independent person, but doing the shoot really empowered her.

Q May Chen

"I realized that even though I am alone, I can accomplish so much in life," she said. "You don't need to wait for someone to complete you."

Q May Chen

Chen said she decided to come forward and tell her story because she wanted to give others who are also going through a hard time the urge to stay alive.

Her story has since been widely shared and reported by local media, and Chen said she has received countless messages of support from strangers.
Q May Chen

"I've done so many things now that I never thought I'd be able to," Chen said. Last year, she got her driving license so that she can "go anywhere she wants without depending on others."

Q May Chen

She also wants to travel and will go to Bali with her mom for a "honeymoon" later this year.

Q May Chen

"I couldn't have known that stage four cancer was waiting for me, but I'm making the most of the limited time we all have," she said.

Q May Chen

"Things may feel really bad, but staying alive is the most important thing," she said. "Everything else is insignificant in the face of that."

"I feel like sometimes it may seem like God has made you fall over, but maybe it's actually him pushing you to achieve something more," she said.

Q May Chen
