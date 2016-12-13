BuzzFeed News

18 Cartoons Reacting To What's Happening In East Aleppo

The world has watched on in horror to ongoing airstrikes and violence inside of East Aleppo culminating in Tuesday's siege by pro-government forces.

By Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

Posted on December 13, 2016, at 10:13 a.m. ET

1. Habib Haddad

بوتين واطفال حلب - حبيب حداد #كاريكاتير https://t.co/9ZQnAfj047
العربي الجديد @alaraby_ar

بوتين واطفال حلب - حبيب حداد #كاريكاتير https://t.co/9ZQnAfj047

2. Marc Nelson

@UN DAMN our inaction, DAMN our fear, DAMN our abandonment of #Aleppo #StandWithAleppo
Marc Nelson @Marcnelsonart

@UN DAMN our inaction, DAMN our fear, DAMN our abandonment of #Aleppo #StandWithAleppo

3. Peter Brookes

My cartoon Thursday @TheTimes on the tragedy of #Aleppo at Advent..... #Putin #Assad et al
Peter Brookes @BrookesTimes

My cartoon Thursday @TheTimes on the tragedy of #Aleppo at Advent..... #Putin #Assad et al

4. Adene

They play... civilians lose #war #Aleppo #Syria #Yemen #cartoon #Desssindepresse #Viñeta https://t.co/I8eMrD5xYL
Adene @Adenecartoon

They play... civilians lose #war #Aleppo #Syria #Yemen #cartoon #Desssindepresse #Viñeta https://t.co/I8eMrD5xYL

5. Patrick Chappatte

In Aleppo - © Chappatte in NZZ am Sonntag, Zürich
Chappatte Cartoons @PatChappatte

In Aleppo - © Chappatte in NZZ am Sonntag, Zürich

6. Sara Qaed

Instagram: @saraqaed

7. Sharif Hazeen

#Putin_Kids_Killer
suℓɪмαи αℓfσzαи @sulimanssff

#Putin_Kids_Killer

"Assad" is written on the right hand and "Putin" on the left hand.

Source.

8. Yaser Ahmad

#حلب_تحترق #Aleppo #Alep
كاريكاتير ياسر أحمد @cartoonist_a

#حلب_تحترق #Aleppo #Alep

9. Shadi Ghanim

#Aleppo: Cartoon by Shadi Ghanim. #StandwithAleppo
Usman A. Khan @TheDocKhan

#Aleppo: Cartoon by Shadi Ghanim. #StandwithAleppo

10. Swaha

#AleppoVictory #Aleppo #Assad #Alep #Syria #syrianrefugees #war #UN #Russia #refugeecrisis #Veto
swaha @swahacartoons

#AleppoVictory #Aleppo #Assad #Alep #Syria #syrianrefugees #war #UN #Russia #refugeecrisis #Veto

11. Joep Bertrams

Arm #Aleppo #Assad #vampier @DeGroene
Joep Bertrams @joepbertrams

Arm #Aleppo #Assad #vampier @DeGroene

12. Emad Hajjaj

#حلب والصمت الدولي #كاريكاتير عماد #حجاج عن سورية
Emad Hajjaj Cartoons @EmadHajjaj

#حلب والصمت الدولي #كاريكاتير عماد #حجاج عن سورية

"International silence about Syria"

13. Yaser Ahmad

كاريكاتير ياسر أحمد @cartoonist_a

14. Mahmood Hindawi

Cartoon in Saudi newspaper Al Watan: international community snaps photo of Aleppo drowning in blood
Mohamad Bazzi @BazziNYU

Cartoon in Saudi newspaper Al Watan: international community snaps photo of Aleppo drowning in blood

15. Stephff

cartoon of the day - Aleppo
stephff cartoonist @stephffart

cartoon of the day - Aleppo

16. Carols Latuff

#HumanRightsDay in #Aleppo Via @hunasotak
Carlos Latuff @LatuffCartoons

#HumanRightsDay in #Aleppo Via @hunasotak

17. Patrick Chappatte

The fall of #Aleppo - © Chappatte in The New York Times
Chappatte Cartoons @PatChappatte

The fall of #Aleppo - © Chappatte in The New York Times

18. Firas Bachi

.#Aleppo city free by #Assad. #StandWithAleppo
aghaghi @aghaghiha123

.#Aleppo city free by #Assad. #StandWithAleppo

