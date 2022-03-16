MEXICO CITY — It was the video of a 6-year-old Ukrainian girl who was killed by a Russian shell that did it for Héctor Pérez.

As he watched the doctor who treated the girl stare into the camera and make an urgent request — “Show this to Putin!” — Pérez picked up his phone and mapped the route from his location to the Ukrainian border with Poland: 2,050 miles.

“I don’t have a tank, I don’t have weapons, but I have a car, and can rescue four people from there,” Pérez, who owns a chain of bakeries, recalled thinking during a telephone interview from his hometown of Lugo in northwestern Spain.

Pérez, 36, enlisted a friend, Paulo Ribeiro, to join him on the journey east. He posted a message on Feb. 28 on his town’s Facebook page asking if there were any other volunteers. When none emerged by 10 p.m. that night, Pérez got into his BMW 5 Series and, with Ribeiro behind him, started to drive. They just had the clothes on their backs and no plan in place once they reached their destination. They had the impulse to save lives and a combined eight free spots in their two cars.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shaken the world and inspired massive solidarity with the nearly 3 million people who have fled: women leaving strollers at a Polish train station for arriving mothers, people standing at key entry points to their countries with cardboard signs offering free accommodations to refugees, children sending handwritten notes of encouragement to traumatized Ukrainian kids.

But the outpouring of support has also raised accusations of hypocrisy, pointing out that refugees from the Middle East, North Africa, and Afghanistan are shown little mercy. In Hungary, some have been caged and starved. In Spain, African migrants face increasingly high border fences, beatings, and, often, immediate repatriation.