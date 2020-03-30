Mexico's President Shook Hands?!? During The Coronavirus Pandemic?!? With El Chapo's Mom?!?

Surely everyone knows better than to shake the hand of the 92-year-old mother of the world's most infamous drug lord?

Pedro Martin Gonzalez Castillo / Getty Images Andrés Manuel López Obrador

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today.



MEXICO CITY — There’s one thing we all know not to do during the coronavirus pandemic: shake hands.

And we definitely know not to shake hands with the elderly. Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, knows this too. After all, this is the advice of his health authorities. But on Sunday, López Obrador travelled to Sinaloa in northern Mexico, where he shook the hand of a 92-year-old woman. And she wasn’t just any woman: she’s the mother of Mexico’s most infamous drug lord, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is currently serving life in prison in the US for drug, money laundering and murder charges. López Obrador said he was meeting with Guzmán’s mother at her request. In a video, he can be seen telling María Consuelo Loera that he had received a note from her. “Yes, yes, I got your letter,” López Obrador told her.

El presidente @lopezobrador_ saludó de mano a la madre de Joaquín “El Chapo Guzmán, Consuelo Loera, durante su gira por la comunidad de Badiraguato, en Sinaloa 👉🏼 Nota: https://t.co/q07ke4dcA8

The gesture incensed Mexicans, already frustrated at the government’s sluggish response to the global pandemic.

Mexico is bracing for a spike in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks. During a taped message released on Friday, López Obrador asked people to stay home. The following day, Mexico’s deputy health minister echoed the president’s statement. But no formal quarantine has been put in place. Ignoring his own advice, and that of medical experts, López Obrador has continued to crisscross the country. On Saturday, López Obrador travelled to Culiacán, where, speaking from his hotel balcony, he said that “coronavirus is not the plague.” One of the first people to get COVID-19 in Mexico had been a guest at that hotel shortly before, and the building had since been cleaned, he added. On Sunday, it was the turn of Badiraguato, the birthplace of El Chapo. It was reportedly the birthday of Ovidio Guzmán López, one of the kingpin’s sons. In October, he was captured by security forces in Culiacán, only to be released hours later, following a cartel siege of the city. López Obrador said he went to the area to supervise the construction of a road, but nonetheless defended his decision to meet the mother of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord. “She’s a 92-year-old woman,” he said during his morning conference on Monday, explaining why he greeted El Chapo’s mother. “She deserves all my respect, regardless of who her son is.” After news of their encounter emerged, #narcopresidente began trending on Twitter. “The doctors? The families? Social fears? Hospital shortages? Not the priorities…” tweeted Kenia López Rabadán, head of the Senate’s Human Rights Commission.

Ronaldo Schemidt / Getty Images María Consuelo Loera in 2019