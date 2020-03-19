MEXICO CITY — Local authorities in a popular tourist destination in Ecuador prevented a plane from landing by blocking an airport runway with more than a dozen vehicles, as fears over the coronavirus spread.

In a video taken from on board a helicopter that flew over the runway, cars, trucks, and motorcycles can be seen strategically placed on the asphalt, preventing any landings.

The mayor of Guayaquil, Cynthia Viteri, defended the decision to block a plane that was flying to Ecuador in an attempt to repatriate Spaniards who had been stranded there after travel bans were put in place.



“How is it possible that you were going to permit this crew to stay in the city with the most coronavirus cases?” Viteri asked during a virtual press conference, referring to the country’s government. “It’s criminal.”

According to Viteri, the flight, operated by Iberia, had originated in Madrid and was due to pick up Spaniards in Guayaquil.

On Thursday, Viteri announced that she herself had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

“To my beloved children, who are finding out about this right now, don’t come home, little ones,” she said in a video posted to Twitter.