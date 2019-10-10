“Jimmy and Steve are dead.”

I’ll never forget the sound of my grandmother’s voice on my voicemail. I’ll never forget the look on my little brother’s face as we arrived at the scene of their murder. I’ll never forget the heat of the sun on my scalp as I stood outside for hours while they collected evidence and covered our loved ones with white sheets.

At last count, there have been close to two-dozen youth under the age of 20 killed within the St. Louis area this summer. Many cases have gone unsolved. Media attention has been brief and feels heartless. Each year since 2014, St. Louis has had the highest number of murders per capita of any big city in the United States.

This issue is very personal to me because five summers ago, on September 5, 2014, two of my uncles, then aged 24 and 31, were shot and killed in this city, which I’ve called home for my entire life. At an earlier point in his life, Jimmy had been incarcerated in the Medium Security Institution, also known as the Workhouse. An altercation that began there literally and figuratively bled over into our neighborhood.

Jimmy and Steve were shot as they were getting off the bus at the corner of Goodfellow Boulevard and Julian Avenue after working an overnight shift. This bus stop is the same one Steve and I used to stand on to go to school or the mall. This corner was just a block from my grandmother’s house.

What happens when the street you live on is the street where your kin took their last breath?

This is the reality for far too many St. Louisians, and black St. Louisians in particular. St. Louis has a long history of gun violence and it looms over our community like a cloud. We are a region marred by systemic racism, deep race and class divides, poor public education, and lackluster (to be kind) leadership. This plague requires no more research, surveys, or planning. This moment requires urgency, action, investment and divestment from our current system.

One result of gun violence that never receives enough attention is the intergenerational impact of gun deaths on families. When my uncles were killed, their parents — my grandparents — suffered tremendous mental, and even physical, ailments. I’ve watched my grandpa, the strongest man I’ve ever known, go from a spry, relatively healthy 60-something, to severely ill and unable to care for himself. I’ve watched my granny, the woman I’ve modeled my life after, become so full of angst and anxiety that she has chest pains and bouts of blurred vision so strong she has to pull over if she’s driving. While it’s not possible to determine exactly whether Jimmy and Steve’s murders are the cause of their ailments, I do know that day changed everything. Jimmy also left behind two children, who have undoubtedly suffered from the loss of their father.

I wonder how this experience will impact how I parent my own future children. Will I hold my babies too tightly? Will they forever feel chained to me because I’m afraid to let them go too far? This is an intergenerational trauma that has deep and far-reaching roots within our families.