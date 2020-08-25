Tim Scott’s RNC Speech Introduced One Possible Post-Trump Republican Future

WASHINGTON — Sen. Tim Scott broke from many of the other speakers during the Republican National Convention’s first night with a largely positive address that likely introduced the South Carolinian to the country.

In a chaotic messaging night, Scott also gave into the same talking points as many speakers Monday night: Donald Trump is doing things Barack Obama refused to do, and Joe Biden’s record on race is like the left says.

The senator from South Carolina presented an autobiographical account of his own life — “from cotton to Congress,” as he termed it — befitting a person potentially looking toward the wide-open Republican presidential race in 2024.

Unlike the other politicians who spoke Monday, Scott, who is one of only three Black senators currently in office, praised the current president but spent significant time speaking to the challenges facing America, touching on the pandemic and becoming the second person to mention George Floyd and the first to say Breonna Taylor’s name (Donald Trump Jr. mentioned Floyd in a speech directly before Scott’s).

And then, a peek into his South Carolinian upbringing.

“My parents divorced when I was 7 years old. We lived in a two-bedroom house with my grandparents…me, my mom and my brother sharing a room and a bed. My mom worked 16 hours a day to keep food on the table and a roof over our heads,” Scott said.

Scott talked about letting his football career overshadow his first year in high school and how his mother encouraged him to reverse course, ultimately finding his mentor in John Moniz, a Chick-Fil-A operator.

“John saw something in me that I could not see in myself, and started teaching me valuable lessons in life…Like, having a job was a good thing, but creating jobs would be better,” Scott said.

After talking about owning a business and serving in state office, his speech went down a similar path to those who spoke before him. Scott repeatedly hit Joe Biden, highlighting the 1994 crime bill Biden helped author which put a disproportionate number of Black people in prison. He also spoke to Biden’s comments suggesting Black voters are a monolith.

