The Latest TikTok Trend Is Venting About Your MAGA Parents

Children of conservatives are drifting far from their parents, and they’re doing so in front of the entire world.

Ben Kothe / BuzzFeed News

WASHINGTON — TikTok is where Bridgette Olek told the world she had to leave her father’s Minnesota lake house after he discovered she’d protested at a Black Lives Matter rally in Fargo, North Dakota. Tensions between the two had been brewing for a while. He’s Republican and a Trump supporter. She’s “the polar opposite.” Olek said the final break came when she went to a protest instead of entertaining family members who were visiting for the weekend. Her father asked her to leave, so she packed up her van and headed to other parts of Minnesota, then North Dakota, then Arizona, and finally North Carolina — for now. “You know those feisty white girls y'all be talking about,” she said while driving in the TikTok video, over audio of Kash Doll’s “Ice Me Out.” “The ones with racist parents that are supporting Black Lives Matter? Yeah, a bitch just got kicked out of her house for supporting Black Lives Matter. I mean, it’s time.”

She added, “I’m 23.”



And then an appeal to what seemed like no one at the time: “But I’mma be homeless for a while so if anyone wants to let me couch surf…” It’s the kind of support teens and young adults like Olek have come to expect in an era of crowdsourcing and mutual aid groups. It was a big ask to Olek’s 500 followers at the time. She now has 22,000. The post was viewed by more than 700,000 times, and more than 5,000 people commented on the viral video. Most responses were encouraging. Some people offered her a place to stay, others asked for her Cash App and Venmo credentials so they could donate. In the coming weeks, she’d report back to her followers that she’d raised $503 of what she called “pity money” and in turn donated $600 to blacklivesmatter.com, evidenced by the receipt she used as a green screen backdrop in that same TikTok. “That TikTok, I did not expect to blow up the way it did,” Olek, who goes by the name of @pinkyringsaregay on TikTok, told BuzzFeed News. “I was basically just shouting into my phone saying, ‘Whelp, I got kicked out.’ I was truly taken aback by the response and then comments of everyone saying I could stay with them.” Most of the content on TikTok is centered around entertainment. Content creators flood the For You page with dance videos, comedy, and lip-synching in the wildly popular app, which boasts an estimated 800 million monthly users. TikTok is loudly in the news right now for its Chinese ownership, a potential sale, and now the looming Sept. 15 deadline for purchase by any American company. Like much of social media, however, on TikTok, like-minded users rally together for a single cause. Social justice TikTok ramped up when Black content creators claimed they were being shadow-banned. Before the nationwide protests, TikTokers showed solidarity for Black content makers through posts and by updating their profile to a picture of a black fist. George Floyd’s death expanded the movement and motivated many white teens and twentysomethings to reckon with their parents’ views on race and politics.

The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the already simmering tensions between Gen Z and their parents; lockdowns have forced many together for months, working or studying from home. Even recent college graduates, like Olek, struggle with where they’ll live and work in the coming months amid a pandemic. She called it a “weird life circumstance.”

Search for “racist parents” or “conservative parents” on TikTok and peer into the lives of Gen Z’ers and millennials sounding off about their parents — some of them to the tune of thousands of red hearts that signal “yeah, we hear you!”

Publicizing the differences between the generations has become so popular that content makers are now acting out hypothetical confrontations with parents. These point-of-view posts are more anecdotal and rooted in someone’s truth, but not necessarily that of the person posting. In one video on the #POV hashtag, a teenager cries about leaving home because, based on the caption, her parents disapprove of interracial relationships. A lot of teens pair the content with Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’s “Can't Hold Us” and shoot in dimly lit rooms with similar neutral-colored backdrops.

Most teens who posted POVs weren’t accessible, but BuzzFeed News talked to one 16-year-old TikTok user who said the app is like a haven for “venting” and trying to “talk through” things.

“It’s just the internet is a safe place for many; separate from what your family thinks,” said Ava Santiago. But the stakes are higher for the young adults, some of whom disconnect from family members altogether because of opposing views. One content creator wrote a song about it.

In the song “I’m Right You’re Wrong,” Daren Girdner — @darendarendaren on TikTok — describes the disappointment he feels in his father who he says “doesn’t understand white privilege.” The short melody came to be after a two-hour conversation he had with his father, prompted by an exchange the two had on Facebook about racial inequality. At the time, Girdner, 27, was at a Black Lives Matter rally and his father had written “blm is a joke” in response to his son’s post.

“We talked for nearly three hours,” Girdner told BuzzFeed News. “We talked in circles. He didn’t listen to a word I said. It was an unfortunate conversation. He really showed his true colors and his ignorance.”