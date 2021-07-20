Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady Is Back At The White House, Again

President Joe Biden laughs as quarterback Tom Brady jokes while speaking as the 2021 NFL Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are welcomed to the South Lawn of the White House.

President Joe Biden welcomed Tom Brady to the White House Tuesday, five months after the quarterback's seventh Super Bowl win, this time as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Brady skipped a visit to the White House in 2017 during Donald Trump’s presidency and before that in 2015 when Barack Obama was president.

Most of the team ascended the stairs of the South Portico. Brady, head coach Bruce Arians, and owner Bryan Glazer appeared shortly after. The team presented a Buccaneers football jersey with the number 46.

“It was actually a very challenging season for a lot of reasons, but we bonded together and worked really hard,” Brady said during a speech at the White House. “We put all our individual agendas aside, and we came together as a team.”

Shortly after, Brady made a joke about election denialism.

“Not a lot of people, you know, think that we could have won,” said Brady. “In fact, I think about 40% of the people still don't think we won.”