This Democrat Tried To Oust A Republican from Congress. She Blames Mike Bloomberg For Her Loss.

WASHINGTON — After Democrats attacked Mike Bloomberg for his past support of Republicans during Wednesday’s presidential debate, a Democrat who ran against one of his GOP allies says she feels like he cost her her election just two years ago.

Liuba Grechen Shirley, a New York congressional candidate ran against longtime Republican Rep. Pete King and nearly unseated him in 2018. Grechen Shirley told BuzzFeed News Thursday that during the campaign, she called Bloomberg to ask for his support. “He told me that Peter King was a long time friend and so he would be supporting him,” she said.

Bloomberg had donated the maximum to King’s campaigns in the past and in 2018 he and hosted a high-dollar fundraiser for the Republican at his home.

That year, a blue wave upended New York State politics with Democrats flipping the state legislature after a long Republican reign and Staten Island voting to elect the first Democratic member of Congress in nearly a decade. But on Long Island, Grechen Shirley struggled to secure the extra 5% she needed to unseat King — despite coming closer than any other Democrat in three decades.

“That was the closest that anyone had ever come in his 26 years in office and had we not had Mike Bloomberg fund everything for King on the other side, we very well might have taken that seat,” Grechen Shirley said.