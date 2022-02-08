Katie Arrington Is Running to Replace Another Republican Who Fell Out Of Step With Trump

WASHINGTON – Katie Arrington announced a campaign to primary Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican who represents South Carolina’s first congressional district Tuesday, in an unexpected comeback against another member of Congress who has fallen out of favor with Donald Trump.

Arrington was one of the first congressional candidates to define the Republican party as “the party of Trump.” For months, Arrington criticized her primary opponent then-Rep. Mark Sanford for not embracing the former president before defeating Sanford in 2018. Arrington later lost the general election to Democrat Joe Cunningham who went on to serve a single term in Congress before losing to Mace.

“Let’s be honest, Nancy Mace is a sellout. She sold out the Lowcountry, she sold out President Trump, she’s more interested in becoming a mainstream media celebrity than fighting for the people she’s supposed to represent,” Arrington said in a video announcing her campaign.