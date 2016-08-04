President Obama Shared Why He Calls Himself A Feminist

"That’s what 21st-century feminism is about: the idea that when everybody is equal, we are all more free."

In it, Obama admitted that his own marriage has been, at times, unequal.

"Forcing people to adhere to outmoded, rigid notions of identity isn’t good for anybody—men, women, gay, straight, transgender, or otherwise," he wrote. "These stereotypes limit our ability to simply be ourselves."

"As a parent, helping your kids to rise above these constraints is a constant learning process," he wrote. "Michelle and I have raised our daughters to speak up when they see a double standard or feel unfairly judged based on their gender or race—or when they notice that happening to someone else."