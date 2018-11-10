Merkel And Macron Embraced At A WW1 Memorial But Trump Couldn’t Visit A Different Cemetery Due To Bad Weather

Trump’s visit was reportedly canceled because his helicopters can’t fly in bad weather.

One hundred years after their countries fought one another on the battlefields of World War I, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel embraced Saturday, laying a wreath and unveiling a commemorative plaque at the site of the war’s end. The ceremony was held near Compiègne, France, where WWI ended with the signing of the armistice 100 years ago after a conflict that killed around 17 million people. A German leader had not visited the site since WWII, according to Agence France-Presse. “On the centenary of the November 11, 1918 armistice, Mr Emmanuel Macron, president of the French Republic, and Mrs Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the federal Republic of Germany, here reaffirmed the value of Franco-German reconciliation in the service of Europe and peace,” the plaque reads.

President Trump was not set to attend the French–German event, as he and the first lady were scheduled to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial, a cemetery about 60 miles from Paris where many American soldiers who died in WWI are buried. However, their visit was canceled due to bad weather, with White House chief of staff John Kelly and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joe Dunford attending in their place. Trump was supposed to travel by helicopter, which became impossible because helicopters can’t fly in such inclement weather, an AP reporter tweeted. This explanation was insufficient for a few former staffers of President Obama’s White House.

I helped plan all of President Obama’s trips for 8 years. There is always a rain option. Always. https://t.co/exZNlONQOp

Ben Rhodes, a former Obama deputy national security adviser, said he had helped plan these kinds of trips. “There is always a rain option,” said Rhodes. “Always.” And former Obama speechwriter Cody Keenan tweeted a photo of Obama giving a Memorial Day speech at a veterans cemetery in the pouring rain in 2010.

Guess which President didn’t let a little weather stop him from honoring the troops https://t.co/k7uXnZaSB7

“Guess which President didn’t let a little weather stop him from honoring the troops,” Keenan said. Another former Obama staffer, Pod Save America host Tommy Vietor, also called out Trump for never visiting US troops stationed in Afghanistan. “And now he won’t honor the fallen at a World War I cemetery because of a little rain,” he said. Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat in California, criticized Trump for his absence, calling it an “embarrassment” that he “can't find his way to honor our fallen.” “To win World War I, brave Americans fought through snow, mud, & sand with bombs dropping from above, landmines in the ground below, & bullets flying at their faces,” Swalwell tweeted. “The least of their worries was rain.” The criticism didn’t come just from Americans, however; Nicholas Soames, a conservative British MP who is the grandson of prime minister Winston Churchill, also blasted Trump. “They died with their face to the foe and that pathetic inadequate @realDonaldTrump couldn’t even defy the weather to pay his respects to The Fallen,” he tweeted.

