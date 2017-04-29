A Man On A Bus Was Seen With A 30 Gallon Tub Of Cinnabon Frosting And People Have So Many Questions
"I want to see this heist movie."
It was a normal Friday evening on the bus in Toronto until...wait, what's that?
Let's take a closer look...
That's right. This mysterious bus rider had with him a MASSIVE TUB OF CINNABON FROSTING.
People were inspired by the mystery man and his apparent Cinnabon love.
He was dubbed a hero.
And everyone's dying for some backstory.
Who is he???
Though many wondered if something ~nefarious~ was afoot.
