Someone Made Pea And Mayonnaise Pizza And People Can't Even Look At It
"I am phoning the police."
PEA AND MAYONNAISE PIZZA.
Everyone let out a giant collective "NOOOOPE."
People feel physically ill.
The authorities were swiftly contacted.
And there were even calls for a ceasefire between the pro- and anti-pineapple on pizza factions.
Well, mankind, we had a good run.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to the man behind the monstrosity for an explanation.
Under what circumstances would you willingly consume this pizza?
Under what circumstances would you willingly consume this pizza?
I would eat it for $1,000.
I'd need $10,000.
I would only eat it for $100,000 or more.
A genie would have to grant me three wishes.
A date with my celebrity crush, and I'm in.
I'd eat it if world peace was immediately granted and all social injustices were corrected.
Immortality.
TBH, I'd probably eat it if you gave me a dollar.
I would not eat it under any circumstances whatsoever.
I...I actually think it looks kinda good.
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.