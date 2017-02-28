BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Someone Made Pea And Mayonnaise Pizza And People Can't Even Look At It

news / poll

Someone Made Pea And Mayonnaise Pizza And People Can't Even Look At It

"I am phoning the police."

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 28, 2017, at 12:13 p.m. ET

Twitter was sent into shambles Sunday night at the discovery of a sight so vile, so utterly offensive to humanity itself, that I must apologize that — for the sake of journalism — I must show you such a sight.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal

 Wh...what is that?
@FOX152 / Via Twitter: @FOX152

Wh...what is that?

PEA AND MAYONNAISE PIZZA.

Peas and mayonnaise pizza?! Yes please
Air-ic @FOX152

Peas and mayonnaise pizza?! Yes please

Reply Retweet Favorite

WHAT. IN. TARNATION.

Everyone let out a giant collective "NOOOOPE."

UH I THINK THE F U u u U u U C K NOT YOU TRICK ASS BITCH https://t.co/hWGouIXLWR
antonio @antoniodelotero

UH I THINK THE F U u u U u U C K NOT YOU TRICK ASS BITCH https://t.co/hWGouIXLWR

Reply Retweet Favorite
You're a fucking sociopath. https://t.co/4a9UGwbrBp
Shut up bitch. @iHumbleThots

You're a fucking sociopath. https://t.co/4a9UGwbrBp

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
WHAT IN THE CAUCASIAN HELL https://t.co/dRJnsU6WH4
issa homosexual! @emptychampagne

WHAT IN THE CAUCASIAN HELL https://t.co/dRJnsU6WH4

Reply Retweet Favorite

People feel physically ill.

I just vomited uncontrollably https://t.co/d3nvS3drgO
snyder @TWSnyderman

I just vomited uncontrollably https://t.co/d3nvS3drgO

Reply Retweet Favorite
I'm gonna fight you once i stop throwing up https://t.co/lj7zPnyAnC
Owen Hans @DirtMcGirt02

I'm gonna fight you once i stop throwing up https://t.co/lj7zPnyAnC

Reply Retweet Favorite

The authorities were swiftly contacted.

i am phoning the police https://t.co/ss39hKWxzw
k e e t 🐤🥔 @KeetPotato

i am phoning the police https://t.co/ss39hKWxzw

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
911?...Yea, I'd like to report a crime in progress https://t.co/qHfUrbo7yI
My President is Wack @whiskey__neat

911?...Yea, I'd like to report a crime in progress https://t.co/qHfUrbo7yI

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is violence. I feel attacked. This tweet is a crime. https://t.co/1vFSDUB9Gy
Mikki Kendall @Karnythia

This is violence. I feel attacked. This tweet is a crime. https://t.co/1vFSDUB9Gy

Reply Retweet Favorite

And there were even calls for a ceasefire between the pro- and anti-pineapple on pizza factions.

Gotta make peace with pineapple pizza eaters to take care of this menace https://t.co/nVvaSjXhmQ
xxxtenkaichibudokai3 @Kohuneh

Gotta make peace with pineapple pizza eaters to take care of this menace https://t.co/nVvaSjXhmQ

Reply Retweet Favorite
I take it back I take it all back give me the fucking pineapple I'm sorry I'm so sorry https://t.co/lw41d97FJz
「Ellie-Marie ★」 @WitchHats

I take it back I take it all back give me the fucking pineapple I'm sorry I'm so sorry https://t.co/lw41d97FJz

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
where is your pineapple god now https://t.co/ooDPU4N3f9
paisley rae @paisleyrae

where is your pineapple god now https://t.co/ooDPU4N3f9

Reply Retweet Favorite

Well, mankind, we had a good run.

We should have died on 2012 when we had the chance https://t.co/r7Tvyzmw9J
Pz CKY 🤔 @Pz_CKY

We should have died on 2012 when we had the chance https://t.co/r7Tvyzmw9J

Reply Retweet Favorite
what the fuck happened to america https://t.co/77Zkn5ZINm
Jesse Singal @jessesingal

what the fuck happened to america https://t.co/77Zkn5ZINm

Reply Retweet Favorite
God abandoned us https://t.co/6hqyOkHu2S
alex tumay @alextumay

God abandoned us https://t.co/6hqyOkHu2S

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the man behind the monstrosity for an explanation.

  1. Under what circumstances would you willingly consume this pizza?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    I would eat it for $1,000.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I'd need $10,000.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I would only eat it for $100,000 or more.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A genie would have to grant me three wishes.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A date with my celebrity crush, and I'm in.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I'd eat it if world peace was immediately granted and all social injustices were corrected.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Immortality.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    TBH, I'd probably eat it if you gave me a dollar.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I would not eat it under any circumstances whatsoever.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I...I actually think it looks kinda good.
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Under what circumstances would you willingly consume this pizza?
  1.  
    vote votes
    I would eat it for $1,000.
  2.  
    vote votes
    I'd need $10,000.
  3.  
    vote votes
    I would only eat it for $100,000 or more.
  4.  
    vote votes
    A genie would have to grant me three wishes.
  5.  
    vote votes
    A date with my celebrity crush, and I'm in.
  6.  
    vote votes
    I'd eat it if world peace was immediately granted and all social injustices were corrected.
  7.  
    vote votes
    Immortality.
  8.  
    vote votes
    TBH, I'd probably eat it if you gave me a dollar.
  9.  
    vote votes
    I would not eat it under any circumstances whatsoever.
  10.  
    vote votes
    I...I actually think it looks kinda good.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT