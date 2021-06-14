 Skip To Content
The Winner Of The Westminster Dog Show Was This Thing

"I for one am delighted that such a handsome footstool has achieved such greatness."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on June 14, 2021, at 11:21 a.m. ET

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

The Westminster Dog Show was held Sunday night, and Wasabi — who is apparently a Pekingese, but whom you'd be forgiven for mistaking for the thing you pull out of your vacuum when emptying it — was crowned Best in Show.

Obviously. Just look at him.

claire🌊 @angryvirgoo

this is wasabi. he just won the westminster dog show. I don’t know anything else about him but I need as many people as possible to see this goddamn dog

People are very happy for the winner, which is allegedly a dog.

Renee Libby 🇺🇸 @ReneeAlida

Wasabi the pekingese was the winner of Best in Show at Westminster. He was also winner of Best Reluctant Dustmop.

Brian Klaas @brianklaas

Imagine being a proud, regal wolf back in Siberia like 23,000 years ago when people began to domesticate dogs and seeing that...this would be your descendant https://t.co/smkhZAaAOf

So regal. So poised.

Mary Helen Wood @thisismhw

congrats to wasabi, the pekingese who just won best in show at the Westminster Dog Show. I immensely enjoyed your waddle

ian bremmer @ianbremmer

Congratulations to wasabi, best in show at westminster...though unclear it’s actually a dog.

Drop the haircare routine, king.

Colonel Fläppy Jänke @Bob_Janke

A blonde wig someone found in a WalMart parking lot won the Westminster Dog Show

Connie Schultz @ConnieSchultz

Pandemic hair for the win. https://t.co/fGUrEHFjM0

Just an all-around flawless creature. No notes.

George Wallace @MrGeorgeWallace

Please sign my petition to make Wasabi my sidekick and Wasabi will get into all kinda messes and I'll say "Wasabi, what am I gonna do with you?" and I'll shake my head and Wasabi will roll over for belly rubs and I won't be able to stay mad and also we'll solve crimes and whatnot https://t.co/P84T5k2qkj

Fine Fellow @depechejoe

It's really funny that the way this works is some old guys look at this dog and feel him a little bit and go "a magnificent animal, one of the finest specimens I've ever seen" without a hint of irony or even humor at all https://t.co/Of2DMNAzeE

Of course, Wasabi was up against some stiff competition, including these two things that are also apparently dogs (?).

Jill Twiss @jilltwiss

I believe this is a crocheted paper towel holder if I am not mistaken

Dane Anderson @DaneAndersonVO

Watched a couple minutes of the Westminster dog show and all I could see was my grandmother’s decorative tissue box

Congrats to Wasabi, and congrats to all the alleged dogs. You're all winners in my book.

Mr. Chau @Srirachachau

congratulations to this little freak https://t.co/joBZkabVP2

