BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

There Was An Earthquake On The East Coast And People Were Literally Shook

news

There Was An Earthquake On The East Coast And People Were Literally Shook

2017 ain't over yet.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 30, 2017, at 6:25 p.m. ET

So, an earthquake hit the East Coast Thursday evening.

Holy s*** anyone else feel that earthquake?
Thomas Paine @Thomas1774Paine

Holy s*** anyone else feel that earthquake?

Reply Retweet Favorite

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake was a magnitude 4.1 with an epicenter near Dover, Delaware.

USGS / Via earthquake.usgs.gov

A spokesperson for the Dover Police Department told BuzzFeed News there were no reports of damage or injuries. However, the quake was felt throughout the New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, DC, areas.

People were (I'm so sorry, please let me have this) SHOOK.

NAH DID WE JUST HAVE AN EARTHQUAKE OR AM I TRIPPING
Coxy @Brett_Coxy

NAH DID WE JUST HAVE AN EARTHQUAKE OR AM I TRIPPING

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Anyone just feel an earthquake in South Jersey???
Stacey Zaris @zpisces2

Anyone just feel an earthquake in South Jersey???

Reply Retweet Favorite
We just had an earthquake in MARYLAND. WOW
Richard Singleton Jr @sknfan75

We just had an earthquake in MARYLAND. WOW

Reply Retweet Favorite

It was...pretty minor though.

thought i might have felt the earthquake but it was probably just the kid next to me bouncing his leg
sam @sIowhandsam

thought i might have felt the earthquake but it was probably just the kid next to me bouncing his leg

Reply Retweet Favorite
felt the earthquake and my cat and i just looked at each other and i was like idk man. aliens.
kale @dragonkales

felt the earthquake and my cat and i just looked at each other and i was like idk man. aliens.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And a lot of people straight-up missed it.

lmfao what earthquake? I ain’t feel shit
🐝 E N I .. @ynvtsed

lmfao what earthquake? I ain’t feel shit

Reply Retweet Favorite
FUCK I MISSED THE EARTHQUAKE
Linds @Luhinzee

FUCK I MISSED THE EARTHQUAKE

Reply Retweet Favorite
How y’all gonna have an earthquake and not invite me
T Magee @taymagoo

How y’all gonna have an earthquake and not invite me

Reply Retweet Favorite

Though that didn't stop people from being utterly extra.

11/30/2017Just survived the second Maryland earthquake of my life
Nas🗣 @BasedNas

11/30/2017Just survived the second Maryland earthquake of my life

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
A moment of silence for the destruction of the November 30th earthquake in the Philadelphia area #earthquake… https://t.co/KBhTeISuU7
Chris Williams @chrisjwill84

A moment of silence for the destruction of the November 30th earthquake in the Philadelphia area #earthquake… https://t.co/KBhTeISuU7

Reply Retweet Favorite
Devastating photo of damage caused by the #earthquake
luisa @itsluisagibson

Devastating photo of damage caused by the #earthquake

Reply Retweet Favorite
Just look at the devastation the #earthquake caused here in Wilmington. Thoughts and prayers with all affected
Boston Saltics @R_B_3_

Just look at the devastation the #earthquake caused here in Wilmington. Thoughts and prayers with all affected

Reply Retweet Favorite
DC Earthquake 2017. We will rebuild.
Mark Schofield @MarkSchofield

DC Earthquake 2017. We will rebuild.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, people are trying their darndest to get their earthquake's worth.

that earthquake is a good reminder that you could die at any minute... so if you have a crush on me you better tell me now
nanners @nannerssullivan

that earthquake is a good reminder that you could die at any minute... so if you have a crush on me you better tell me now

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tryna figure out how i can work this earthquake to my advantage
Kariem. @Supreme_Riem

Tryna figure out how i can work this earthquake to my advantage

Reply Retweet Favorite

2017 ain't over yet, folks.

I didn’t feel the earthquake but that’s not surprising since I can no longer feel anything at all.
Sonny Bunch @SonnyBunch

I didn’t feel the earthquake but that’s not surprising since I can no longer feel anything at all.

Reply Retweet Favorite
If we're lucky, that earthquake was the Four Horsemen rumbling by and this bullshit will be over soon ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Sarah Walsh @BigDamnHerosSir

If we're lucky, that earthquake was the Four Horsemen rumbling by and this bullshit will be over soon ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
it took me a few minutes to say anything about the earthquake because i fully accepted that I had lost my grip on r… https://t.co/vbCSUfhsMu
alexis nedd @alexisthenedd

it took me a few minutes to say anything about the earthquake because i fully accepted that I had lost my grip on r… https://t.co/vbCSUfhsMu

Reply Retweet Favorite
all these earthquake jokes, it's like a mirthqua--[swallowed by a gaping hole in the Earth's crust]
Adam Serwer 🍝 @AdamSerwer

all these earthquake jokes, it's like a mirthqua--[swallowed by a gaping hole in the Earth's crust]

Reply Retweet Favorite

Happy Earthquake Day, everyone!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT