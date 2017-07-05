BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

NPR Tweeted The Declaration Of Independence And Some Trump Supporters Were Offended

news / viral

NPR Tweeted The Declaration Of Independence And Some Trump Supporters Were Offended

"Literally no one is going to read 5,000 tweets about this trash."

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 5, 2017, at 12:51 a.m. ET

In celebration of the 4th of July, National Public Radio tweeted out the Declaration of Independence in a series of more than 100 tweets on Tuesday.

This follows an NPR tradition in which the text has been read aloud on Morning Edition every 4th of July for the past 29 years.
Twitter: @NPR

This follows an NPR tradition in which the text has been read aloud on Morning Edition every 4th of July for the past 29 years.

Many people responded with praise for the historic document, and thanked NPR for sharing it.

But...not everyone was so pleased. In fact, several Trump supporters were outraged at what they viewed as a political act by NPR.

ADVERTISEMENT

One person called the Declaration "propaganda."

A few said NPR should be defunded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Including one guy who complained about NPR posting "5000 tweets about this trash."

Some, though, just kept it concise:

People quickly noticed the responses — and they could barely believe their eyes.

It is SO telling that @npr is tweeting our Declaration Independence… and Trump supporters think it's an anti-Trump tirade.
Matthew Ebel @matthewebel

It is SO telling that @npr is tweeting our Declaration Independence… and Trump supporters think it's an anti-Trump tirade.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@JimCramptonWPG @jimcallcut @DoubleEmMartin
Bloody Jelly 🇺🇸 @jepopp

@JimCramptonWPG @jimcallcut @DoubleEmMartin

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@ParkerMolloy Amazing how many 'patriots' have never read the Declaration of Independence that we celebrate today.
Jeff H @Hoopgreen

@ParkerMolloy Amazing how many 'patriots' have never read the Declaration of Independence that we celebrate today.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ParkerMolloy 'Merica 2017
Sean Coleman @seancole22

@ParkerMolloy 'Merica 2017

Reply Retweet Favorite

Out of all the Declaration of Independence tweets, this is the quote that got retweeted the most:

A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.
NPR @NPR

A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT