BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Video From The Wedding Where Taylor Swift Was Maid Of Honor Is Finally Here

celebrity

Video From The Wedding Where Taylor Swift Was Maid Of Honor Is Finally Here

Including her maid of honor speech!

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 28, 2016, at 6:09 p.m. ET

In case you missed it, Taylor Swift was maid of honor at her best friend Britany Maack's wedding earlier this month.

Swift and Maack grew up together in Pennsylvania, and have been close ever since.Maack married Ben Lamanna on Feb. 20th.
Taylor Swift / Via instagram.com

Swift and Maack grew up together in Pennsylvania, and have been close ever since.

Maack married Ben Lamanna on Feb. 20th.

And, at last, the wedding video is HERE.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
MTV / Via challenger23.com

It includes part of Swift's maid of honor speech, where she talks about how the couple wound up together.

And it basically sounds like the plotline of a Taylor Swift song.&quot;He would chase her and pursue her through middle school and junior high and high school, and their paths would diverge and then come back together,&quot; Swift said of her best friend&#x27;s new husband in the speech. &quot;It would be so magically unpredictable, but at the same time, so incredibly fated—just like the best love stories are.&quot;
Britany LaManna Wedding / Vimeo / Via vimeo.com

And it basically sounds like the plotline of a Taylor Swift song.

"He would chase her and pursue her through middle school and junior high and high school, and their paths would diverge and then come back together," Swift said of her best friend's new husband in the speech. "It would be so magically unpredictable, but at the same time, so incredibly fated—just like the best love stories are."

"My favorite accomplishment of my entire life is that everything in my life has changed except for me and Britany," she also says in her speech. "She was my partner in crime at Brownies sleep-away camp, and she was my date to the Grammys."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BCD8xCXDvAL/
https://www.instagram.com/p/BCD8yivjvAQ/

😭😭😭

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, she sang on stage with the band.

&quot;Shake It Off,&quot; possibly? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Britany LaManna Wedding / Vimeo / Via vimeo.com

"Shake It Off," possibly?

And of course she busted out some of those signature T-Swift dance moves.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Britany LaManna Wedding / Vimeo / Via vimeo.com

Watch the full wedding video here:

Vimeo
View this video on Vimeo
vimeo.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT