The Obamas Look Like They're Really Enjoying That Post-Presidency Vacation

He's got the backward hat on and everything.

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 1, 2017, at 11:22 a.m. ET

While President Donald Trump was busy suspending the US refugee program and firing the acting attorney general, former President Barack Obama was spotted kicking back in the British Virgin Islands.

Post-presidency Obama (and Richard Branson)
Jennifer Epstein @jeneps

Post-presidency Obama (and Richard Branson)

According to TMZ, Barack and Michelle were seen Tuesday with billionaire entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson.

He's gone full Vacation Obama, backward hat and all.

Obama's on vacation with the hat backwards. He's never coming back.
Philip Lewis @Phil_Lewis_

Obama's on vacation with the hat backwards. He's never coming back.

Just check out those shades and flip-flops.

Obama really in the BVI in flip flops just chillin
Amat Victoria Curamॐ @BR_Nation

Obama really in the BVI in flip flops just chillin

Vacation Michelle is doing her thing, too.

Michelle's shorts are SHORT and she didn't even do a fake wave. She's never taking America's calls again. https://t.co/lx2jJCWIxb
new year, same me @lalecox

Michelle's shorts are SHORT and she didn't even do a fake wave. She's never taking America's calls again. https://t.co/lx2jJCWIxb

People are happy to see the former president taking a well-deserved vacation.

Go ahead, playa. You earned that. https://t.co/QFWAhUxTyU
The Undefeated @TheUndefeated

Go ahead, playa. You earned that. https://t.co/QFWAhUxTyU

I want to make a joke, but frankly the guy deserves everything in this picture. Thanks for everything, O. https://t.co/pVQi2tX9vE
Chris Albon @chrisalbon

I want to make a joke, but frankly the guy deserves everything in this picture. Thanks for everything, O. https://t.co/pVQi2tX9vE

"Allow me to re-introduce myself..." https://t.co/T7HLwThv6S
Łå @LouisArtisan

"Allow me to re-introduce myself..." https://t.co/T7HLwThv6S

Uncle Barry stuntin on em 👏🏾👌🏾😂 https://t.co/ten28zrsxe
Taliyah :) @taliyahclark_

Uncle Barry stuntin on em 👏🏾👌🏾😂 https://t.co/ten28zrsxe

But they also want him to hurry up and come home ASAP.

I am sincerely happy for him but like also 🎶baby come back🎶 https://t.co/clrZNSGBX1
K @Kat_Gee

I am sincerely happy for him but like also 🎶baby come back🎶 https://t.co/clrZNSGBX1

Obama got his hat to the back like it's 1990 and trump isn't president. GET YO ASS BACK HERE... with respect, sir.
Robin Thede @robinthede

Obama got his hat to the back like it's 1990 and trump isn't president. GET YO ASS BACK HERE... with respect, sir.

*Obama comes back from vacation* Him: "Hey guys! I really needed that 3-week break. Y'all good?" Us:
Kellyanne Kanye @mstharrington

*Obama comes back from vacation* Him: "Hey guys! I really needed that 3-week break. Y'all good?" Us:

Obama better come back from vacation with three dragons.
Neven Mrgan @mrgan

Obama better come back from vacation with three dragons.

Obama returning from vacation like
Ben Theodore @btheodore

Obama returning from vacation like

I MISS BARACK AND MICHELLE!!!! https://t.co/4RdWALyux4
Anthony Dominic @tmzanthony

I MISS BARACK AND MICHELLE!!!! https://t.co/4RdWALyux4

