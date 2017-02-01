The Obamas Look Like They're Really Enjoying That Post-Presidency Vacation
He's got the backward hat on and everything.
While President Donald Trump was busy suspending the US refugee program and firing the acting attorney general, former President Barack Obama was spotted kicking back in the British Virgin Islands.
He's gone full Vacation Obama, backward hat and all.
Just check out those shades and flip-flops.
Vacation Michelle is doing her thing, too.
People are happy to see the former president taking a well-deserved vacation.
But they also want him to hurry up and come home ASAP.
