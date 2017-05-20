BuzzFeed News

People Are Straight Up Inspired By This 6-Year-Old's Confidence In Herself

You tell 'em, Kween Khloe.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on May 20, 2017, at 5:09 p.m. ET

This is Kyle Dinsmore, an 18-year-old from Sacramento, California, and his 6-year-old sister Khloe.

Khloe loves playing with makeup and has a really big personality, Kyle told BuzzFeed News. On Thursday, Khloe came up to Kyle and their mom wearing some lipstick and eyeshadow. Knowing she tends to have a sassy answer to just about everything, Dinsmore decided to film her.
Khloe loves playing with makeup and has a really big personality, Kyle told BuzzFeed News.

On Thursday, Khloe came up to Kyle and their mom wearing some lipstick and eyeshadow.

Knowing she tends to have a sassy answer to just about everything, Dinsmore decided to film her.

"Khloe, what is on your face?" Dinsmore asked his sister.

She had quite an answer: "Um, beauty."

Khloe has been declared an icon of our time.

And everyone is striving to be as confident as Khloe.

Though Khloe's snappy response left Kyle and their mom cracking up, they weren't all that surprised by it.

"This is honestly like an everyday thing. I just happened to get it on video that day," Dinsmore said. "She has a very big character, she's very sassy, so I wasn't surprised when she said it." Kyle thinks his sister's sass may come from him since they spend so much time together. "I'm with her every single day, and right when I come home from school I'm like, where's Khloe?" he said. "She's my little angel."
"This is honestly like an everyday thing. I just happened to get it on video that day," Dinsmore said. "She has a very big character, she’s very sassy, so I wasn’t surprised when she said it."

Kyle thinks his sister's sass may come from him since they spend so much time together.

"I’m with her every single day, and right when I come home from school I’m like, where’s Khloe?" he said. "She's my little angel."

