People Are Straight Up Inspired By This 6-Year-Old's Confidence In Herself
You tell 'em, Kween Khloe.
This is Kyle Dinsmore, an 18-year-old from Sacramento, California, and his 6-year-old sister Khloe.
"Khloe, what is on your face?" Dinsmore asked his sister.
She had quite an answer: "Um, beauty."
Khloe has been declared an icon of our time.
And everyone is striving to be as confident as Khloe.
Though Khloe's snappy response left Kyle and their mom cracking up, they weren't all that surprised by it.
