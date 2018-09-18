Stormy Daniels Said Trump's Dick Looks Like Toad From Mario Kart And People Poured Bleach In Their Own Eyes

We regret to inform you Stormy Daniels' new book includes a particularly colorful description of President Trump's penis.

In her memoir, titled Full Disclosure, Daniels said Trump's penis is “smaller than average” but “not freakishly small.”

“It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion,” Daniels wrote in the book, a copy of which was obtained by the Guardian.