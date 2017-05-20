BuzzFeed News

What Exactly Did Trump Just Do Before The Saudi King?

What Exactly Did Trump Just Do Before The Saudi King?

In 2009, conservatives criticized Obama for bowing in front of the Saudi king. Now, people are debating whether Trump did the same while receiving an award.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on May 20, 2017, at 11:11 a.m. ET

When President Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday and met King Salman, Trump did not bow, shaking the king's hand instead.

Evan Vucci / AP

Conservatives praised the move, primarily due to the fact that when President Obama met the Saudi king in 2009, he greeted him by bowing (the Obama White House denied this, saying he was leaning over to shake his hand).

John Stillwell / AFP / Getty Images

Trump mocked Obama for it in 2012.

Do we still want a President who bows to the Saudis and lets OPEC rip us off? Make America strong, vote for @MittRomney.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Do we still want a President who bows to the Saudis and lets OPEC rip us off? Make America strong, vote for @MittRomney.

On Saturday, many Trump supporters compared the two greetings and praised the current president for not bowing. (Many also celebrated First Lady Melania Trump for not wearing a head covering in the Islamic kingdom).

LOOK CAREFULLY at these two photos. The one on the RIGHT is a lesson in American exceptionalism: @FLOTUS no hijab,… https://t.co/sSwTpS7dUN
RealVinnieJames @RealVinnieJames

LOOK CAREFULLY at these two photos. The one on the RIGHT is a lesson in American exceptionalism: @FLOTUS no hijab,… https://t.co/sSwTpS7dUN

#PresidentTrump Arrives In Saudi Arabia NO Hijab For #Melania NO Bowing By #Trump #America Will NOT Submit
Dr. Marty Fox @DrMartyFox

#PresidentTrump Arrives In Saudi Arabia NO Hijab For #Melania NO Bowing By #Trump #America Will NOT Submit

Unlike Obama, President Trump bows to no one!
Josh Cornett @therealcornett

Unlike Obama, President Trump bows to no one!

Trump doesn't bow to Saudi King, unlike Obama. Liberals beyond triggered right now #ThreeWordTrump
Ricky Vaughn 2.0 @RapinBill

Trump doesn't bow to Saudi King, unlike Obama. Liberals beyond triggered right now #ThreeWordTrump

To be clear, when First Lady Michelle Obama visited Saudi Arabia in 2015 she also did not cover her hair...

Carolyn Kaster / AP

Something Trump criticized her for at the time.

Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted.We have enuf enemies
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted.We have enuf enemies

However, people are now wondering if Trump did, in fact, bow before the Saudi king later on Saturday. When the king presented him with Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honor, Trump did...something resembling a bow.

The King Abdul Aziz Collar, which was awarded to Trump for "his quest to enhance security and stability in the region and around the world," has also been given to Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Theresa May, and Presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush.

After ducking down to allow the king to place the collar over his head, Trump bent down again for just a moment.

Here it is again:

Liberals jumped on the moment, saying Trump had bowed to receive the collar.

You can't even make this stuff up: Trump bows to receive a gold collar from Saudi royals. https://t.co/GpgKCe1tEd
Peter Daou @peterdaou

You can't even make this stuff up: Trump bows to receive a gold collar from Saudi royals. https://t.co/GpgKCe1tEd

Oh my.. Trump bowing to a foreign king?? But the right went nuts when Obama did. Where's the outrage deplorables? https://t.co/Yw7QTTyfY7
Lisa Tucc 🍸 @l_tucc

Oh my.. Trump bowing to a foreign king?? But the right went nuts when Obama did. Where's the outrage deplorables? https://t.co/Yw7QTTyfY7

Many criticized the lack of outrage from the right as hypocritical.

Bet he tweeted something attacking Obama for doing this. https://t.co/xLHAJI6CWF
Bridges not walls @NYer4HRC

Bet he tweeted something attacking Obama for doing this. https://t.co/xLHAJI6CWF

Bowed? Waiting for right-wing outrage..... **crickets** https://t.co/rsBN5KS1VK
❄🌜ResisTery🌛❄ @Madwomanmoon

Bowed? Waiting for right-wing outrage..... **crickets** https://t.co/rsBN5KS1VK

@realDonaldTrump bows to Muslims! What will #FOXNewsWorld think of this!?! https://t.co/wlP4slrNHc
Sebastian W James @sebastianwjames

@realDonaldTrump bows to Muslims! What will #FOXNewsWorld think of this!?! https://t.co/wlP4slrNHc

Quite a few people thought it looked like a curtsy.

Not even a bow. A curtsy. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ndbCC23vMl
Hannibal Lecter @Humanitarian66

Not even a bow. A curtsy. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ndbCC23vMl

That was a curtsy https://t.co/aF2oOmccRL
Impeach Trump Now @Jack_Stone_818

That was a curtsy https://t.co/aF2oOmccRL

AND he dropped a deep curtsy. Hahahahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa 🤣 https://t.co/BJVngHf3Ne
Elena Tkachenko @TatteredDress

AND he dropped a deep curtsy. Hahahahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa 🤣 https://t.co/BJVngHf3Ne

But some Trump supporters did defend the president.

It's called RESPECT receiving a HONOR from the Saudi KING! Is it fun looking like a MORON tweeting this kind of no… https://t.co/ZY0SNqyOPq
🌹LOVE my PREZ 🌹 @dawnellemurray

It's called RESPECT receiving a HONOR from the Saudi KING! Is it fun looking like a MORON tweeting this kind of no… https://t.co/ZY0SNqyOPq

Wow you are stupid. Trump is a good foot taller and younger than the Saudi. He bent to receive a medal. That was no… https://t.co/e6Upd7dJJB
Johnny Reb🇸🇴 @A_Rebel_Yell

Wow you are stupid. Trump is a good foot taller and younger than the Saudi. He bent to receive a medal. That was no… https://t.co/e6Upd7dJJB

