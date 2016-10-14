BuzzFeed News

People Are "Embarrassed" To Live In New York's Trump Place Buildings

"There was a cachet to it, but I think that's gone."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on October 14, 2016, at 11:33 a.m. ET

Residents of Trump Place, a marble-coated community of high-rise apartments on Manhattan&#x27;s reliably liberal Upper West Side, told BuzzFeed News they found it &quot;embarrassing&quot; they lived there — and some want the candidate&#x27;s gold-plated name removed from the building&#x27;s exterior.The complex stretches alongside the Hudson River, and the Trump Organization&#x27;s website describes it as the &quot;crown jewel of the Upper West Side.&quot;Donald Trump started developing the residential community in 1974, and construction began in 1994. It changed hands multiple times — it was controlled by investors in Hong Kong and China for a while — then went to the Carlyle Group and Extell Development Company. Finally it was purchased by real estate company Equity Residential in 2007.Still, nearly a decade after the property changed hands, the words &quot;Trump Place&quot; emblazon the outside of the building. Equity would not explain the arrangement and the Trump campaign didn&#x27;t respond to a request for comment.&quot;This is an Equity Residential building, owned and operated,&quot; an Equity Residential spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. &quot;It’s been that way for 10 years, and there’s no real authority issue to Trump.&quot;
Gary, a renter for 13 years, said he takes "great pleasure in walking all over" an entrance mat bearing Trump's name.

He also said that there have been &quot;moves here and meetings with management to remove the name, but it&#x27;s too legally entailed.&quot;When the building changed owners in 2007, Gary said he asked Equity Residential why they kept the name.&quot;They said, &#x27;Oh, we thought you all liked it in New York,&#x27;&quot; he said. &quot;The truth is, we never thought of him.&quot;Resident Mallory Gibson said, &quot;Uber drivers have commented on how it is the Trump building when dropping me off at night and then given me a bad rating while I was still in the car!&quot; Normally she forgets her home&#x27;s namesake, she said, but whenever Trump is back in the news — like recently, when he implied in a 2005 recording he has sexually assaulted women and after some came forward and accused him of unwanted groping — &quot;it reminds me and I get very embarrassed to be living there.&quot;Others in the building have mentioned wanting Trump&#x27;s name removed, she said — &quot;or at least having our rent lowered since we have to deal with it!&quot;And Ilene Yoffe, a resident who was on her way to volunteer for Hillary Clinton&#x27;s campaign, said if she &quot;could go up and cover it with black paint, I would, but I don&#x27;t want to get arrested.&quot;&quot;It&#x27;s an embarrassment. He&#x27;s an embarrassment,&quot; she said. &quot;When he comes back to New York, he&#x27;s not very welcome.&quot;
Robert Stern — along with nearly every resident interviewed — would not call the building "Trump Place."

&quot;It&#x27;s not the Trump building, it&#x27;s Equity Residential,&quot; he said. &quot;He doesn&#x27;t have any ownership.&quot;Another resident said it&#x27;s &quot;annoying&quot; that he &quot;always has to defend it to friends.&quot;&quot;They&#x27;ll say, it must be nice to pay your rent to Trump&#x27;s political campaign, though it doesn&#x27;t really go there,&quot; the unnamed resident said.And a teacher at a school that rents from the building — she&#x27;s a Bernie supporter who is now voting Clinton — said the 3-, 4-, 5-year-olds have &quot;made a few comments about it, like ‘He’s a bad guy.&#x27;&#x27;&#x27;
Of course, not everyone feels this way. One man, who declined to give his name, said he's a Republican who's voting for Trump and the building's name "doesn't bother me."

Another woman said she&#x27;d &quot;rather the building say &#x27;Trump&#x27; than &#x27;Clinton.&#x27;&quot;
Kirsten, a 14-year resident who plans to vote for a third-party candidate, said, "You can still see the remnants of Trump" in the building.

&quot;Everything is marble, but the walls are really thin and sort of shabby,&quot; she said. &quot;I always say, if he runs the country like he made this building, we&#x27;re in trouble.&quot;Still, every resident said that overall, they were happy with the building&#x27;s condition and complimented its staff.
One woman who said she's lived in the building for 10 years is "not happy" about the name — though she was fine with it when she first moved there.

&quot;There was a cachet to it,&quot; she said. &quot;But I think that&#x27;s gone.&quot;
