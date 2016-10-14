People Are "Embarrassed" To Live In New York's Trump Place Buildings

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

He also said that there have been "moves here and meetings with management to remove the name, but it's too legally entailed."

When the building changed owners in 2007, Gary said he asked Equity Residential why they kept the name.

"They said, 'Oh, we thought you all liked it in New York,'" he said. "The truth is, we never thought of him."

Resident Mallory Gibson said, "Uber drivers have commented on how it is the Trump building when dropping me off at night and then given me a bad rating while I was still in the car!"

Normally she forgets her home's namesake, she said, but whenever Trump is back in the news — like recently, when he implied in a 2005 recording he has sexually assaulted women and after some came forward and accused him of unwanted groping — "it reminds me and I get very embarrassed to be living there."

Others in the building have mentioned wanting Trump's name removed, she said — "or at least having our rent lowered since we have to deal with it!"

And Ilene Yoffe, a resident who was on her way to volunteer for Hillary Clinton's campaign, said if she "could go up and cover it with black paint, I would, but I don't want to get arrested."

"It's an embarrassment. He's an embarrassment," she said. "When he comes back to New York, he's not very welcome."