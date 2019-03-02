Trump Mocked Immigrant Members Of Congress And Said Some "Hate Our Country"

In rambling, two-hour speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, President Trump mocked immigrant members of Congress and said some of them hate the United States.

"We have people in Congress right now, we have people in Congress that hate our country," Trump told the audience during a segment of his speech on immigration. "And you know that, and we can name every one of them if they want. They hate our country."

The rowdy crowd booed the unnamed members of Congress, with some shouting the name of Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who immigrated to the US as a teenage refugee from Somalia.



The president said these members of Congress, whom he didn't name, "very sad" comments about the United States.

"How did they do in their country?" he continued. "Just ask them. How did they do? Did they do well? Were they succeeding? Just ask that question."

"Somebody would say, 'Oh, that's terrible that he brings that up.' But that's OK. I don't mind. I'll bring it up."



"How did they do in their country? Not so good. Not so good."