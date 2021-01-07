An Organizer Of The Trump Boat Parade That Sank A Family's Boat Was Arrested In The DC Insurrection Mob
Kristina Malimon was arrested on charges of unlawful entry and violating curfew.
One of the organizers of the Trump boat parade that sank a family's boat in Portland, Oregon, in August was arrested Wednesday in the attempted coup on the Capitol.
Kristina Malimon, 28, was arrested on charges of unlawful entry and violating curfew. Her mother, Yevgeniya Malimon, 54, was also arrested on the same charges.
Malimon is the vice chair for the Young Republicans of Oregon. According to her bio on the organization's website, she is also an ambassador to Turning Point USA and Liberty University's pro-Trump think tank, the Falkirk Center. She is also listed as a delegate for the Multnomah County Republican Party.
Malimon is extremely active on pro-Trump social media and has more than 25,000 followers on her Instagram, where she has pushed right-wing conspiracy theories and lies about the election. She has posed for photos with many pro-Trump figures, including Roger Stone and Candace Owens, as well as South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.
Malimon speaks Russian and she and her family have links to Moldova, but there is no evidence to support unfounded claims by well-known conspiracy theorists that she and her mother are Russian nationals.
In August, Malimon organized the Trump boat parade on the Willamette River that resulted in a boat, which was not a part of the parade, sinking. Video of the incident showed a family screaming for help after dozens of boats bearing pro-Trump signs and flags created a wake that overtook their vessel.
In an interview with BuzzFeed News following the incident, Malimon said she had told the Coast Guard about the event and they'd put additional guards on duty for it. She later praised the event, saying in an Instagram caption, "This is what Portland REALLY looks like when the silent majority shows up!"
Her Instagram story shows she was at the rally outside the White House on Wednesday morning, where Trump spoke mere hours before many in the crowd violently stormed the Capitol.
Neither Malimon nor her court-appointed lawyer could be immediately reached for comment.
Tasneem Nashrulla contributed to this article.
