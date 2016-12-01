Trevor Noah Faced Off With Tomi Lahren On "The Right Way" For Black People To Protest
"What is the right way for a black person to get attention in America?"
On The Daily Show Wednesday night, Trevor Noah went head to head with conservative commentator Tomi Lahren. Lahren said she doesn't "see color" and thinks "true diversity is diversity of thought, not diversity of color."
Noah particularly challenged Lahren's previous comparison of Black Lives Matter to the KKK.
The interview went viral, with viewers applauding Noah, as well as calling Lahren's statements "a prime example of white privilege."
Lahren responded to the criticism on Twitter, saying that she "had a great time" and that she and Noah are simply "people with opposing views."
In response, Noah thanked her for coming on the show and said, "Our goal should be to destroy these 'bubbles' not each other."
Watch the full interview here.
