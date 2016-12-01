BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Trevor Noah Faced Off With Tomi Lahren On "The Right Way" For Black People To Protest

news

Trevor Noah Faced Off With Tomi Lahren On "The Right Way" For Black People To Protest

"What is the right way for a black person to get attention in America?"

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 1, 2016, at 5:43 p.m. ET

On The Daily Show Wednesday night, Trevor Noah went head to head with conservative commentator Tomi Lahren. Lahren said she doesn't "see color" and thinks "true diversity is diversity of thought, not diversity of color."

Tomi Lahren comparing #BlackLivesMatter to the KKK is the only evidence you need to prove she's absolutely awful.
Stephen @StephenOssola

Tomi Lahren comparing #BlackLivesMatter to the KKK is the only evidence you need to prove she's absolutely awful.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"You don't see color, so what do you do at a traffic light?" Noah responded, prompting laughter from the audience.

"I don't believe in that at all, when people say that," he continued. "Because there's nothing wrong with seeing color. It's how you treat color that's more important."

Noah particularly challenged Lahren's previous comparison of Black Lives Matter to the KKK.

Trevor discusses Black Lives Matter, Colin Kaepernick and more with Tomi Lahren. #DailyShow
Comedy Central @ComedyCentral

Trevor discusses Black Lives Matter, Colin Kaepernick and more with Tomi Lahren. #DailyShow

Reply Retweet Favorite

"When there are people in the streets saying 'If you see a white person, beat their ass,' does that not sound reminiscent of the KKK or their motives to you?" Lahren said, defending her comparison.

Noah refuted this, saying that "there is a distinction between a movement and the people."

He also challenged Lahren's condemnation of Colin Kaepernick's practice of taking a knee during the national anthem, asking her what the right way to protest would be.

"So here's a black man in America who says, 'I don't know how to get a message across. If I march in the streets, people say I'm a thug. If I go out and I protest, people say that it's a riot' ... What is the right way for a black person to get attention in America?" he asked.

The interview went viral, with viewers applauding Noah, as well as calling Lahren's statements "a prime example of white privilege."

Tomi Lahren is just a prime example of white privilege, &amp; the way Trevor Noah calmly used logic &amp; wit to shut her down was perfect.
Nicolette Michelle @luvnicomichelle

Tomi Lahren is just a prime example of white privilege, &amp; the way Trevor Noah calmly used logic &amp; wit to shut her down was perfect.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tomi Lahren is the face of modern racism. "I'm not racist but..." Spouts racist bullshit and gets a tv show platform to keep spouting it.
jordan rose @maliagif

Tomi Lahren is the face of modern racism. "I'm not racist but..." Spouts racist bullshit and gets a tv show platform to keep spouting it.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Tomi Lahren: "Women got their rights after Black people, but I don't play victim." Black women:
Hoodrat 4 Hire @pettyblackboy

Tomi Lahren: "Women got their rights after Black people, but I don't play victim." Black women:

Reply Retweet Favorite
"I don't protest. I'm not a victim." - Tomi Lahren literally defining white privilege
mama koala 🌐 @sarah_rounds

"I don't protest. I'm not a victim." - Tomi Lahren literally defining white privilege

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lahren responded to the criticism on Twitter, saying that she "had a great time" and that she and Noah are simply "people with opposing views."

I had a great time with @Trevornoah on @TheDailyShow and I respect our obvious differences but common goals. https://t.co/yyAs4ipx2Y
Tomi Lahren @TomiLahren

I had a great time with @Trevornoah on @TheDailyShow and I respect our obvious differences but common goals. https://t.co/yyAs4ipx2Y

Reply Retweet Favorite

In response, Noah thanked her for coming on the show and said, "Our goal should be to destroy these 'bubbles' not each other."

Thank you for being my guest Tomi. Our goal should be to destroy these "bubbles" not each other. You're always welc… https://t.co/zSlG883ZL6
Trevor Noah @Trevornoah

Thank you for being my guest Tomi. Our goal should be to destroy these "bubbles" not each other. You're always welc… https://t.co/zSlG883ZL6

Reply Retweet Favorite

Watch the full interview here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT