Trevor Noah Faced Off With Tomi Lahren On "The Right Way" For Black People To Protest

"When there are people in the streets saying 'If you see a white person, beat their ass,' does that not sound reminiscent of the KKK or their motives to you?" Lahren said, defending her comparison.

Noah refuted this, saying that "there is a distinction between a movement and the people."

He also challenged Lahren's condemnation of Colin Kaepernick's practice of taking a knee during the national anthem, asking her what the right way to protest would be.

"So here's a black man in America who says, 'I don't know how to get a message across. If I march in the streets, people say I'm a thug. If I go out and I protest, people say that it's a riot' ... What is the right way for a black person to get attention in America?" he asked.