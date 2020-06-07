Tinder Will Stop Banning Users For Fundraising For Black Lives Matter And Bail Funds

The move comes after a wave of users raised thousands of dollars encouraging their matches to donate.

Tinder will no longer ban people for using the app to fundraise for causes related to Black Lives Matter, a spokesperson said after an inquiry from BuzzFeed News. The change comes as tens of millions of dollars have been raised for bail funds, Black Lives Matter, George Floyd's memorial fund, and many more causes protesting police violence against the Black community. In recent weeks, some people found an unexpected place to fundraise: Tinder. More than a dozen people told BuzzFeed News they'd used Tinder to encourage their matches to make donations, sign petitions, and show up to protests. Many of these people got suspended or banned from the app for doing so, with no explanation as to why. And when the company tweeted a statement May 31 saying they'd donated an unspecified amount to Black Lives Matter, some of those who were banned for their fundraising were left angry and confused at what they saw as hypocrisy.

After being contacted by BuzzFeed News, a Tinder spokesperson said the company supports Black Lives Matter and will stop banning people for using the app to fundraise for these causes. "From time to time, our members use Tinder to engage with topics they care about," the spokesperson said. "And while our community guidelines state that we may remove accounts used for promotional purposes, we are dedicated to enforcing our guidelines in line with our values." "We have voiced our support for the Black Lives Matter movement and want our platform to be a place where our members can do the same," the spokesperson added. Tinder is now working to address account moderation issues with regards to these newly banned bans. Anyone who believes they were wrongfully removed from the app over a fundraiser can email questions@gotinder.com.



Several people said they got the fundraising idea after seeing a viral TikTok where Dakota Rouse, a 23-year-old in Chicago, told her matches to send her a screenshot of a donation as their opening line. Rouse told BuzzFeed News she raised about $300 from around 20 matches, and she's been pleased to see so many other women do the same thing. "My girlfriends and I have made jokes about how you could possibly swindle money from people on dating apps like Tinder, always in a joking matter of course, but then I thought, maybe this thought process could actually be put towards some good," Rouse said.

Dakota Rouse Two screenshots of donations from Rouse's Tinder matches

While Rouse's Tinder fundraising is still going strong, several people said they were banned from the app for doing the same thing. Phillipa Mulholland, a 19-year-old in Sydney, Australia, told BuzzFeed News she was banned from the app after sending more than a dozen of her matches the link https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/. The website — a landing page with links to petitions, fundraisers, and other anti-racist resources — went massively viral after being posted by tons of celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres and Alicia Keys.



