This Teen Got A Hammer Stuck In Her Mouth And Whatever It's Friday Let Me Have This

Don't worry — she got it out.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on July 28, 2017, at 12:01 p.m. ET

This is Kaley, a 14-year-old from Louisiana.

Kaley told BuzzFeed News she was "a little hyper" on Tuesday while chatting with her friend about one of her favorite K-pop groups, BTS.

"I was sending her pictures of one of them, [and] he’s good-looking," she said. "So I sent it and said, ‘He’s so beautiful I could shove a hammer in my mouth.’"

Her friend called her bluff.

So, she did it.

And that's when she said she realized it was stuck.

how do u tell ur mom that u got a hammer stuck in ur mouth
kaley aka mc hammer @guillctine

how do u tell ur mom that u got a hammer stuck in ur mouth

"It was a little too big to fit in my mouth in the first place, but getting it out was even more of a problem," Kaley said.

Fortunately, after about 10 minutes of finagling, she said she was able to get it out.

But it was too late. She'd already tweeted about it. And no one knew exactly how to feel about this.

Thor as a kid https://t.co/cB7ehzufGx
octuse @octuse

Thor as a kid https://t.co/cB7ehzufGx

this is white culture https://t.co/WSldxpPfG5
juniper 🌸 @rcsetico

this is white culture https://t.co/WSldxpPfG5

K Pop twitter mad weird https://t.co/pILV99gA3J
mateo @notanillegal

K Pop twitter mad weird https://t.co/pILV99gA3J

People had questions.

how and why in the hell https://t.co/LZqNXoNSmh
2D @alexisgpratt

how and why in the hell https://t.co/LZqNXoNSmh

oh no sweetie what is you doin https://t.co/Y0Cywox7wJ
jenna @sadstarks

oh no sweetie what is you doin https://t.co/Y0Cywox7wJ

And suggestions for how she could tell her mom.

i think you might have to write it down for her. https://t.co/eM4jq1gGcj
eric sparkles ✨ @eric_espana

i think you might have to write it down for her. https://t.co/eM4jq1gGcj

u cant,,, because u got a hammer stuck in ur mouth https://t.co/Lwxzp3mSqn
elise @coconutsink

u cant,,, because u got a hammer stuck in ur mouth https://t.co/Lwxzp3mSqn

"There are ways to channel your excitement, and shoving a hammer in your mouth probably isn’t the best," said Kaley (who admitted to putting the hammer back in her mouth a few times since to show her friends).

"There are ways to channel your excitement, and shoving a hammer in your mouth probably isn't the best," said Kaley (who admitted to putting the hammer back in her mouth a few times since to show her friends).
And her mom is now "hiding the toolbox," said Kaley.

"I’m now going to be known as the Hammer Girl’s mother," Kaley's mom lamented to BuzzFeed News.

