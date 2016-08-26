BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Try Not To Smile While Watching How Psyched This Kid Is For The First Day Of School

news

Try Not To Smile While Watching How Psyched This Kid Is For The First Day Of School

I'LL BE YOUR FRIEND, KEVIN.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 26, 2016, at 1:04 p.m. ET

This week's happiest thing on the internet has been found, and it's this kid who is SO PSYCHED for the first day of fourth grade.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The boy, named Kevin, told Fox 7 Austin he was so excited to go back to school and learn his favorite subjects, math and science.

“Math is fun because I want to be a creator, like inventing stuff, and I need to learn a lot of math to do it,” he said.

Kevin wasn't just psyched for fourth grade. He was psyched for the FUTURE.

&quot;I&#x27;m going to fourth grade, and after that I&#x27;m going to fifth grade, and college!&quot; he said. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fox 7 Austin

"I'm going to fourth grade, and after that I'm going to fifth grade, and college!" he said.

When asked whether he was looking forward to seeing his friends, Kevin said he'd "just made one friend" at his old school, but he's got high hopes for this new school.

&quot;I&#x27;m hoping I can make more friends than just one,&quot; he said. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fox 7 Austin

"I'm hoping I can make more friends than just one," he said.

Millions of people have watched Kevin's interview, and coincidentally, millions of hearts have been melted into one giant collective heart puddle.

@arwendell / Via Twitter: @arwendell
Looks like Kevin already has quite a bit more than just one friend. 😭
@AlannaBennett / Via Twitter: @AlannaBennett

Looks like Kevin already has quite a bit more than just one friend. 😭

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT