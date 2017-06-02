BuzzFeed News

This Dad Who Wore A Tie His Son Made In First Grade To Graduation And People Are Emotional

Dads rule.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on June 2, 2017, at 4:43 p.m. ET

This is Dylan Olivo, an 18-year-old from Austin, Texas, and his dad, Robert.

When Dylan was in first grade, he made his dad the coolest Father's Day gift of all time: a handmade Pokémon necktie.

So, 11 years later, when Dylan graduated from high school on Thursday, Robert really only had one outfit option.

&quot;He wore the tie to show he had it and to reflect that I am officially a high school graduate and not the child I was when I made the tie,&quot; he said.
"He wore the tie to show he had it and to reflect that I am officially a high school graduate and not the child I was when I made the tie," he said.

Dylan posted about the sweet gesture on Twitter, and people are seriously emotional about it.

I made this tie for my dad when I was in 1st grade. 11 years later he wears it to my graduation :')
Dylan🎐 @themindofd

I made this tie for my dad when I was in 1st grade. 11 years later he wears it to my graduation :')

Needless to say, there were a lot of tears.

@themindofd
ㅤdottieㅤㅤ @alIyourfault

@themindofd

@themindofd @jamKartel
The Observant Nubian @ICanSEEYallTho

@themindofd @jamKartel

@themindofd
Hugo @Yo_Soy_Hugo

@themindofd

@themindofd this is so beautiful. God bless you
🚀La Jirafa 🚀 @Nanichi_

@themindofd this is so beautiful. God bless you

And people think Robert is the best dad ever.

@themindofd your dad is amazing and so are you. congrats on graduating.
natalie 🏳️‍🌈 @torraays

@themindofd your dad is amazing and so are you. congrats on graduating.

@themindofd can your dad adopt me please
Wesley Lindsey 🎥 @ZeitgeistWesley

@themindofd can your dad adopt me please

@themindofd Your dad is the absolute best. Cherish this moment forever. 💙
Elena (eh-LEHN-ah) @ItsElenaV

@themindofd Your dad is the absolute best. Cherish this moment forever. 💙

@themindofd @hey_itsIris THIS IS SO CUTE I HOPE HE WEARS IT WHEN YOU GRADUATE COLLEGE
viridiana 🎭 @vdalpz

@themindofd @hey_itsIris THIS IS SO CUTE I HOPE HE WEARS IT WHEN YOU GRADUATE COLLEGE

Dylan said he'd had an inkling his dad might break out the tie for his big day, but was so happy when he saw it.

&quot;I was so excited and full of joy at graduation that it brought my spirits even higher seeing it,&quot; he said.
"I was so excited and full of joy at graduation that it brought my spirits even higher seeing it," he said.

