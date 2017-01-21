BuzzFeed News

People In Antarctica Are Holding Their Own Women's March

Making it a grand total of seven continents holding Women's Marches.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on January 21, 2017, at 12:31 p.m. ET

At least 30 people will participate in the Women's March today all the way in Antarctica, surrounded by penguins.

linda zunas @lindazunas

Pre-march photo! #womensMarchAntarctica ❤️🐧

Linda Zynas, a 42-year-old from California, told The Independent she planned the Antarctica March out of concerns for the environment during Trump's presidency.

“I set it up because I wanted to participate in the Women’s March,” she said. “I spent a month after the election mourning the impending damage to the earth that will be done. I felt like I needed to do something to be part of the global movement.”

It will take place in Paradise Bay, an area of Antarctica known for its gentoo penguin population.

The "international group of eco-minded visitors" will carry signs saying "Penguins for Peace," "Seals for Science," "Cormorants for Climate," and "Love from seven continents."

Womens March Global @WM_Global

BREAKING: Antarctica announces #womensmarch, expanding the movement to 7 continents! #womensmarchglobal… https://t.co/Yg079zkwSD

The participants "range in age from 24 to 87, male and female, from over six countries," Zynas said.

In order to limit environmental impact, "the actual marching will be short as we have to limit our footprint on land," she said.

People are pretty freaking amazed by the Antarctica marchers.

Jay El Aitch @JayElHarris

Omg even Antarctica is Fed. Up. ✊🏽⚔️ https://t.co/vqkRYdFHVU

b. @brucewvayne

ok this is lit https://t.co/VTwoq739TU

Especially the fact that Women's Marches are now taking place on every continent.

Major Side-eye @jenniskler

Every continent. ✊🏽 https://t.co/5xW4RlPxCz

Karen Santana @bananasantana95

Nasty women are everywhere https://t.co/sUaSwj4blT

