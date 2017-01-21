People In Antarctica Are Holding Their Own Women's March
Making it a grand total of seven continents holding Women's Marches.
At least 30 people will participate in the Women's March today all the way in Antarctica, surrounded by penguins.
The "international group of eco-minded visitors" will carry signs saying "Penguins for Peace," "Seals for Science," "Cormorants for Climate," and "Love from seven continents."
People are pretty freaking amazed by the Antarctica marchers.
Especially the fact that Women's Marches are now taking place on every continent.
-
