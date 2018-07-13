The 6-Year-Old Girl Who Was Recorded Crying For Help After Being Separated At The Border Was Just Reunited With Her Mom

Alison Jimena became the voice of the fight to reunify families when she was recorded begging to call her aunt.

Mother and daughter, where they belong, together. Jimena and Cindy.

The 6-year-old girl who was recorded crying for help after being separated from her family at the US–Mexico border was reunited with her mom Friday morning.

The voice of Alison Jimena Valencia Madrid was heard by countless people after ProPublica published a secret recording of children sobbing and screaming for their parents after being separated at the southern border.

In the recording, Alison Jimena, who is from El Salvador, could be heard begging to call her aunt and even reciting her phone number, which she had memorized.

“My mommy says that I’ll go with my aunt and that she’ll come to pick me up there as quickly as possible,” Alison Jimena says in Spanish in the recording.

The audio became an emotional rallying cry for critics of the Trump administration's harsh family separation policy, which has resulted in close to 3,000 children being separated from their parents.