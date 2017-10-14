A School District Is Facing Backlash After Pulling "To Kill A Mockingbird" For Making People "Uncomfortable"
"THAT'S THE POINT OF THE FUCKING BOOK."
A Mississippi school district is facing backlash after pulling To Kill A Mockingbird from its eighth grade curriculum this week, saying it "makes people uncomfortable."
According to the Sun Herald, Biloxi School District administrators made the decision after people complained about the book being taught.
The book will remain in the school library, but another book will take its place in the curriculum, said school board vice president Kenny Holloway.
“There were complaints about it," said Holloway. "There is some language in the book that makes people uncomfortable, and we can teach the same lesson with other books."
Biloxi School District administrators did not immediately respond to request for comment by BuzzFeed News on Saturday.
The decision faced swift and widespread backlash for one particular reason...
ADVERTISEMENT
Many people are saying the fact that the book makes people "uncomfortable" is exactly why it needs to be taught.
For many, the 57-year-old book still feels relevant today.
ADVERTISEMENT
"If it makes bigots uncomfortable it belongs on the fucking reading list," one person said.
"We need a lot more uncomfortable discussions in this country," said another.
ADVERTISEMENT
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse called it a "terrible decision" about "one of our few shared stories."
Quite a few people found it rather ironic that Mississippi has laws to protect its Confederate statues, but doesn't see pulling this book from classes as "erasing history."
"We're really trying to erase history and raise ignorant, intolerant children to save the comfort of white people. Wow," one person said.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.