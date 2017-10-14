"THAT'S THE POINT OF THE FUCKING BOOK."

A Mississippi school district is facing backlash after pulling To Kill A Mockingbird from its eighth grade curriculum this week, saying it "makes people uncomfortable."

According to the Sun Herald, Biloxi School District administrators made the decision after people complained about the book being taught.

The book will remain in the school library, but another book will take its place in the curriculum, said school board vice president Kenny Holloway.

“There were complaints about it," said Holloway. "There is some language in the book that makes people uncomfortable, and we can teach the same lesson with other books."

Biloxi School District administrators did not immediately respond to request for comment by BuzzFeed News on Saturday.