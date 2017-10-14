BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A School District Is Facing Backlash After Pulling "To Kill A Mockingbird" For Making People "Uncomfortable"

news / trending

A School District Is Facing Backlash After Pulling "To Kill A Mockingbird" For Making People "Uncomfortable"

"THAT'S THE POINT OF THE FUCKING BOOK."

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 14, 2017, at 3:20 p.m. ET

A Mississippi school district is facing backlash after pulling To Kill A Mockingbird from its eighth grade curriculum this week, saying it "makes people uncomfortable."

Tim Boyle / Getty Images

According to the Sun Herald, Biloxi School District administrators made the decision after people complained about the book being taught.

The book will remain in the school library, but another book will take its place in the curriculum, said school board vice president Kenny Holloway.

“There were complaints about it," said Holloway. "There is some language in the book that makes people uncomfortable, and we can teach the same lesson with other books."

Biloxi School District administrators did not immediately respond to request for comment by BuzzFeed News on Saturday.

The decision faced swift and widespread backlash for one particular reason...

THATS THE POINT OF THE FUCKING BOOK https://t.co/NACw6AS05m
Atticus Goldfinch @AtticusGF

THATS THE POINT OF THE FUCKING BOOK https://t.co/NACw6AS05m

Reply Retweet Favorite
Pretty sure the whole point of the book is to make you uncomfortable so you wouldn't be a racist, judgmental prick. https://t.co/pxhng3zCuD
MJ @morganisawizard

Pretty sure the whole point of the book is to make you uncomfortable so you wouldn't be a racist, judgmental prick. https://t.co/pxhng3zCuD

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Many people are saying the fact that the book makes people "uncomfortable" is exactly why it needs to be taught.

That's why you teach it. https://t.co/RZ6Fs7uULY
Joshua D. Rothman @rothmanistan

That's why you teach it. https://t.co/RZ6Fs7uULY

Reply Retweet Favorite
If a book "makes people uncomfortable," they owe it to themselves as to why it does. There's a lesson to be learne… https://t.co/oZZHKxOAtc
Mario @mtehuitz

If a book "makes people uncomfortable," they owe it to themselves as to why it does. There's a lesson to be learne… https://t.co/oZZHKxOAtc

Reply Retweet Favorite
Yes, the highest aspiration of an educator is to make students comfortable. https://t.co/IqevxI12Ic
Neal Taflinger @NealTaflinger

Yes, the highest aspiration of an educator is to make students comfortable. https://t.co/IqevxI12Ic

Reply Retweet Favorite

For many, the 57-year-old book still feels relevant today.

“America, you have a race problem you need to learn how to deal with and talk abo—“ “NO WE DONT LALALALALALA I CANT… https://t.co/rHCfZ9hmTx
Jonathan H. GRAVE 👻 @jongraywb

“America, you have a race problem you need to learn how to deal with and talk abo—“ “NO WE DONT LALALALALALA I CANT… https://t.co/rHCfZ9hmTx

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
It makes them uncomfortable bc it’s just as relevant today as when it was first published https://t.co/zrVoo0dmFK
bean 🌱 @airsmaa

It makes them uncomfortable bc it’s just as relevant today as when it was first published https://t.co/zrVoo0dmFK

Reply Retweet Favorite

"If it makes bigots uncomfortable it belongs on the fucking reading list," one person said.

Damn straight it makes racists uncomfortable. If it makes bigots uncomfortable it belongs on the fucking reading li… https://t.co/B2wZua55vZ
(((A. L. Kennedy))) @Writerer

Damn straight it makes racists uncomfortable. If it makes bigots uncomfortable it belongs on the fucking reading li… https://t.co/B2wZua55vZ

Reply Retweet Favorite
Because racism is comfortable to racist. https://t.co/gfxL16cPaQ
Al Letson @Al_Letson

Because racism is comfortable to racist. https://t.co/gfxL16cPaQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We need a lot more uncomfortable discussions in this country," said another.

We need a lot more uncomfortable discussions in this country. https://t.co/gBIBzG99sS
John Weaver @JWGOP

We need a lot more uncomfortable discussions in this country. https://t.co/gBIBzG99sS

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse called it a "terrible decision" about "one of our few shared stories."

This is a terrible decision. It's one of our few shared stories -- in a nation with far too few shared stories righ… https://t.co/4WxlyZ5jYZ
Ben Sasse @BenSasse

This is a terrible decision. It's one of our few shared stories -- in a nation with far too few shared stories righ… https://t.co/4WxlyZ5jYZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

Quite a few people found it rather ironic that Mississippi has laws to protect its Confederate statues, but doesn't see pulling this book from classes as "erasing history."

Well it makes me uncomfortable that Mississippi has laws making it illegal to take down confederate statues. Can we… https://t.co/ZgitmDTjBe
Clint Smith @ClintSmithIII

Well it makes me uncomfortable that Mississippi has laws making it illegal to take down confederate statues. Can we… https://t.co/ZgitmDTjBe

Reply Retweet Favorite
Taking down confederate statues does not erase history, removing this book does. https://t.co/NdMKfPiJAw
J.D @jd_kin

Taking down confederate statues does not erase history, removing this book does. https://t.co/NdMKfPiJAw

Reply Retweet Favorite
‘Confederate monuments make people uncomfortable.’ ‘No, no, leave them up—it’s ‘history.’’ https://t.co/o9MpRqTJy0
Scary Font @scaryfont

‘Confederate monuments make people uncomfortable.’ ‘No, no, leave them up—it’s ‘history.’’ https://t.co/o9MpRqTJy0

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We're really trying to erase history and raise ignorant, intolerant children to save the comfort of white people. Wow," one person said.

We’re really trying to erase history and raise ignorant, intolerant children to save the comfort of white people. W… https://t.co/uim0zI4CIy
your stepmom @_Swagtacular_

We’re really trying to erase history and raise ignorant, intolerant children to save the comfort of white people. W… https://t.co/uim0zI4CIy

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT