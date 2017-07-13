A Man Trapped Inside An ATM Slipped Notes To Customers Begging For Help

"Please help. I'm stuck in here and I don't have my phone."

A contractor got trapped inside an ATM in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Wednesday, and was rescued after slipping notes out of the receipt slot begging for help.

The contractor was changing a lock in a room attached to the ATM and got locked inside, a Corpus Christi Police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. To make matters worse, he'd left his cell phone in his truck.

Desperate for help, he pushed notes out of the receipt slot to ATM customers.

"Please help," read one such note. "I'm stuck in here and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss at [phone number]."