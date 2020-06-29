A White Couple Pointed Guns At Protesters Outside Their Home In St. Louis

In video of Sunday's incident, the couple can be seen standing outside their mansion. The man, identified by police as being 63 years old, was wearing a pink polo and khaki pants and carried an assault rifle. The woman, a 61-year-old in a striped t-shirt and capris, held up a handgun.

The protesters were marching towards the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson and calling for her to resign after she publicly identified activists' names and addresses in a Facebook live video on Friday.

A middle-aged white couple pointed guns at protesters Sunday evening outside their home in St. Louis, video of the incident shows.

A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood #StLouis #lydakrewson

The couple can be seen yelling at protesters and pointing their guns at them, occasionally appearing to unintentionally point them at each other. In photos, the woman's finger can be seen on the trigger.

BuzzFeed News could not immediately verify the identity of the couple.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department identified the couple as victims in a report obtained by BuzzFeed News. The police report states that the couple contacted police "when they heard a loud commotion coming from the street" and "observed a large group of subjects forcefully break an iron gate marked with 'No Trespassing' and 'Private Street' signs."

Police said the couple claimed protesters were "yelling obscenities and threats of harm to both victims" and that they brought out their guns when they "observed multiple subjects who were armed."

Police did not say whether there is evidence any protesters threatened or aimed guns at the couple, and the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mayor Krewson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

Missouri has extremely permissive gun laws, with people being allowed to carry concealed weapons without background checks or permits.

Nico Bocour, a spokesperson for Gabby Giffords' Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, told BuzzFeed News that Sunday's incident was "yet another episode in a troubling trend of individuals using intimidation and outright violence against lawful protesters."

"The right to bear arms does not give anyone the right to harass, intimidate, and point guns at Americans they disagree with," Bocour said. "This is shameful and the type of irresponsible gun ownership that leads to so many deaths in this country.”



Krewson had appeared in a now-deleted Facebook live video on Friday, where she discussed the rising calls to defund the police, saying she did not support doing so, according to KSDK News.

While reading off suggestions on how to better spend the city's funds, Krewson reportedly shared activists' full names and addresses.

Later that day, she apologized for publicly identifying them.