BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Melissa McCarthy As Sean Spicer Rode A Motorized Podium Through New York City

news

Melissa McCarthy As Sean Spicer Rode A Motorized Podium Through New York City

This weekend's SNL is gonna be lit.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 12, 2017, at 10:36 a.m. ET

Melissa McCarthy was seen taping for Saturday Night Live in Midtown Manhattan on Friday, cruising down the street on a motorized White House podium dressed as Sean Spicer.

The things you see in New York City. Melissa McCarthy riding Sean Spicer's podium through Midtown #SNL
Donie O'Sullivan @donie

The things you see in New York City. Melissa McCarthy riding Sean Spicer's podium through Midtown #SNL

Reply Retweet Favorite

Yes, that's right — Spicey is BACK.

When @melissamccarthy films an SNL skit in front of your office.
Elana Zak @elanazak

When @melissamccarthy films an SNL skit in front of your office.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Dressed up as the White House press secretary, McCarthy rode through rush hour traffic, down 58th Street and outside the CNN building.

Take two. Melissa McCarthy sliding through the streets of New York in full #SNL Sean Spicer character
Samantha Barry @samanthabarry

Take two. Melissa McCarthy sliding through the streets of New York in full #SNL Sean Spicer character

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@melissamccarthy as @seanspicer cruising down 58th St. #SNL
S. Mitra Kalita @mitrakalita

.@melissamccarthy as @seanspicer cruising down 58th St. #SNL

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, a few jokes just had to be made.

There is a one-in-ten chance this is actually @PressSec Sean Spicer, fleeing. https://t.co/zwGmtfFif8
Keith Olbermann @KeithOlbermann

There is a one-in-ten chance this is actually @PressSec Sean Spicer, fleeing. https://t.co/zwGmtfFif8

Reply Retweet Favorite
Have to imagine Spicey will end up back in the shrubbery tomorrow night. https://t.co/ixCJjGgRD2
Peter Botte @PeterBotte

Have to imagine Spicey will end up back in the shrubbery tomorrow night. https://t.co/ixCJjGgRD2

Reply Retweet Favorite
that would be "amidst Midtown traffic" https://t.co/06sWRdfxN7
virgotex_2.0 @BucknerFam

that would be "amidst Midtown traffic" https://t.co/06sWRdfxN7

Reply Retweet Favorite

The sighting comes two days after SNL released a teaser for this weekend's show featuring McCarthy dancing around the studio and lip-syncing "I Feel Pretty" as she got made over as Spicer.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Needless to say, people are very excited to tune in to SNL this weekend.

This may be the most watched SNL ever. https://t.co/AfDehdG39m
Laura👠Marlin @GiGicmka

This may be the most watched SNL ever. https://t.co/AfDehdG39m

Reply Retweet Favorite
Melissa McCarthy is a legend https://t.co/hywenPeHUQ
Patrick Leech @PatrickLeech

Melissa McCarthy is a legend https://t.co/hywenPeHUQ

Reply Retweet Favorite
This SNL is going to be incredible https://t.co/8y06qRQ2D9
Mikey @fsmikey

This SNL is going to be incredible https://t.co/8y06qRQ2D9

Reply Retweet Favorite

See you Saturday night, Spicey.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Melissa McCarthy As Sean Spicer Performs "I Feel Pretty" In An SNL Teaser

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT