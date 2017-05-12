Melissa McCarthy As Sean Spicer Rode A Motorized Podium Through New York City
This weekend's SNL is gonna be lit.
Melissa McCarthy was seen taping for Saturday Night Live in Midtown Manhattan on Friday, cruising down the street on a motorized White House podium dressed as Sean Spicer.
Yes, that's right — Spicey is BACK.
Dressed up as the White House press secretary, McCarthy rode through rush hour traffic, down 58th Street and outside the CNN building.
Of course, a few jokes just had to be made.
The sighting comes two days after SNL released a teaser for this weekend's show featuring McCarthy dancing around the studio and lip-syncing "I Feel Pretty" as she got made over as Spicer.
Needless to say, people are very excited to tune in to SNL this weekend.
See you Saturday night, Spicey.
