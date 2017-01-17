People Are RSVPing To Trump's Inauguration In The Most Hilarious Way
Everyone's just super busy that day!!!
On Saturday, Mike Pence shared a video of Trump "inviting" people to come to his inauguration. Almost immediately, the comments section went wild.
Everyone's just super busy that day!
ADVERTISEMENT
Can we reschedule?
It's just that they already have a thing already that day...
ADVERTISEMENT
So sorry about that though!!
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.