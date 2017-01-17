BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are RSVPing To Trump's Inauguration In The Most Hilarious Way

news

People Are RSVPing To Trump's Inauguration In The Most Hilarious Way

Everyone's just super busy that day!!!

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 16, 2017, at 8:44 p.m. ET

On Saturday, Mike Pence shared a video of Trump "inviting" people to come to his inauguration. Almost immediately, the comments section went wild.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Everyone's just super busy that day!

ADVERTISEMENT

Can we reschedule?

It's just that they already have a thing already that day...

ADVERTISEMENT

So sorry about that though!!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT