A News Anchor Responded On Air To A Viewer Who Called Her The N-Word

"I could clap back and say a few things to you. But instead, I'll let your words, Kathy Rae, speak for themselves."

After receiving an email in which a viewer called her the n-word, CBS Atlanta anchor Sharon Reed responded on the air Tuesday night.

The woman who sent the email did not immediately respond to a request for comment by BuzzFeed News.

Reed read the email aloud on the air, then offered her response to it.

The anchor said the email "mischaracterized" her views on race, and that "quite the contrary, we think that race is an authentic discussion to have."

"I think when arguing with somebody, you have to be careful not to mischaracterize their viewpoint," said Reed. "So I won't mischaracterize your view either, Kathy Rae. I get it.

"On December 5, 2017, you think it's okay to call this journalist a nigger. I don't, but I could clap back and say a few things to you. But instead, I'll let your words, Kathy Rae, speak for themselves."