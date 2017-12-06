A News Anchor Responded On Air To A Viewer Who Called Her The N-Word
"I could clap back and say a few things to you. But instead, I'll let your words, Kathy Rae, speak for themselves."
After receiving an email in which a viewer called her the n-word, CBS Atlanta anchor Sharon Reed responded on the air Tuesday night.
Sent by a viewer going by Kathy Rae, the email called Reed a "racist Niger [sic]."
The email, which Reed also shared on social media, said:
you need to be fired for the race baiting comment you made tonight
it's o.k. for blacks to discuss certain subjects but not whites, really??? you are what I call a Niger not a black person. you are a racist Niger. you are what's wrong with the world
The woman who sent the email did not immediately respond to a request for comment by BuzzFeed News.
Reed read the email aloud on the air, then offered her response to it.
The anchor said the email "mischaracterized" her views on race, and that "quite the contrary, we think that race is an authentic discussion to have."
"I think when arguing with somebody, you have to be careful not to mischaracterize their viewpoint," said Reed. "So I won't mischaracterize your view either, Kathy Rae. I get it.
"On December 5, 2017, you think it's okay to call this journalist a nigger. I don't, but I could clap back and say a few things to you. But instead, I'll let your words, Kathy Rae, speak for themselves."
The clip went viral on Twitter, and people are praising Reed for her measured response.
