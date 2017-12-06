BuzzFeed News

A News Anchor Responded On Air To A Viewer Who Called Her The N-Word

"I could clap back and say a few things to you. But instead, I'll let your words, Kathy Rae, speak for themselves."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on December 6, 2017, at 12:20 p.m. ET

After receiving an email in which a viewer called her the n-word, CBS Atlanta anchor Sharon Reed responded on the air Tuesday night.

News anchor Sharon Reed responds on air to a viewer who calls her the N-word. This Atlanta Mayoral race has people…
Billy Michael Honor

News anchor Sharon Reed responds on air to a viewer who calls her the N-word. This Atlanta Mayoral race has people…

Sent by a viewer going by Kathy Rae, the email called Reed a "racist Niger [sic]."

The email, which Reed also shared on social media, said:

you need to be fired for the race baiting comment you made tonight
it's o.k. for blacks to discuss certain subjects but not whites, really??? you are what I call a Niger not a black person. you are a racist Niger. you are what's wrong with the world

The woman who sent the email did not immediately respond to a request for comment by BuzzFeed News.

Reed read the email aloud on the air, then offered her response to it.

CBS46
The anchor said the email "mischaracterized" her views on race, and that "quite the contrary, we think that race is an authentic discussion to have."

"I think when arguing with somebody, you have to be careful not to mischaracterize their viewpoint," said Reed. "So I won't mischaracterize your view either, Kathy Rae. I get it.

"On December 5, 2017, you think it's okay to call this journalist a nigger. I don't, but I could clap back and say a few things to you. But instead, I'll let your words, Kathy Rae, speak for themselves."

The clip went viral on Twitter, and people are praising Reed for her measured response.

#SharonReed is a national treasure. This is the latest example of when you talk about race, white supremacists call…
Michele L Jawando

#SharonReed is a national treasure. This is the latest example of when you talk about race, white supremacists call…

CLASS. Racist sitting behind a damn computer screen calling her that. She handled it well.
Paisley D'Jour

CLASS. Racist sitting behind a damn computer screen calling her that. She handled it well.

I didn't know @SharonReedCBS46 until approx. three minutes ago, and I'm now a fan.
Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈

I didn't know @SharonReedCBS46 until approx. three minutes ago, and I'm now a fan.

