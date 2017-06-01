BuzzFeed News

The Weather Channel Did Not Mess Around About Climate Change Before Trump's Announcement

Today's forecast calls for shade.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on June 1, 2017, at 5:09 p.m. ET

On Thursday, as President Trump prepared to announce that the US would pull out of the Paris climate agreement, the Weather Channel pulled no punches defending the very real threat of climate change.

Alongside the website&#x27;s leading story on Trump&#x27;s announcement, the Weather Channel included numerous links to stories on the devastating effects of climate change.These included a feature on how rising sea levels are &quot;dooming a wilderness&quot; in New Jersey and a series of graphics laying out the measurable effects that are already happening in Minnesota.

Alongside the website's leading story on Trump's announcement, the Weather Channel included numerous links to stories on the devastating effects of climate change.

These included a feature on how rising sea levels are "dooming a wilderness" in New Jersey and a series of graphics laying out the measurable effects that are already happening in Minnesota.

People applauded the company's strong stance.

https://t.co/42GBKLrJlw be trollin' hard
Patrick Klepek @patrickklepek

https://t.co/42GBKLrJlw be trollin' hard

Y'all, https://t.co/kvAuYqVcf0 is SAVAGE
Amy Plitt @plitter

Y'all, https://t.co/kvAuYqVcf0 is SAVAGE

They were seriously impressed by its commitment to sharing the scientific facts about climate change.

This is absolutely legit what they have on their site. Savage... but incredibly real. He's now risked dooming healt… https://t.co/Ofk2xkWTBF
Lucio IRL @HardLuckHero

This is absolutely legit what they have on their site. Savage... but incredibly real. He's now risked dooming healt… https://t.co/Ofk2xkWTBF

I thought this was photoshopped. it's not. weather channel dgaf about anything but the Earth right now. https://t.co/LNwTsfDmHo
Monica @MVirg_12

I thought this was photoshopped. it's not. weather channel dgaf about anything but the Earth right now. https://t.co/LNwTsfDmHo

This is how everyone should be covering this https://t.co/pjF0E7vpfA
Jason Emory Parker @jaspar

This is how everyone should be covering this https://t.co/pjF0E7vpfA

"Meteorologists cannot stay silent on this despite other concerns," one meteorologist tweeted. "We're knowledgable. Need to speak up."

I applaud @weatherchannel for this. Meteorologists cannot stay silent on this despite other concerns. We're knowled… https://t.co/DFhkaRe8Wi
Jacob DeFlitch @WxDeFlitch

I applaud @weatherchannel for this. Meteorologists cannot stay silent on this despite other concerns. We're knowled… https://t.co/DFhkaRe8Wi

