People Are Mourning The US Because Trump Is Our New President

news

"I do not worry that a President Trump will nuke another country. I worry he will make so many Americans feel afraid in their own country."

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on November 9, 2016, at 2:54 a.m. ET

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 11:18 p.m. ET

People are mourning the US as they once knew it because Donald Trump is officially the next president.

Regardless of the outcome of this election, it is a sad day for America that so many would willfully choose hate over hope. #ElectionNight
Jace Lacob @televisionary

Regardless of the outcome of this election, it is a sad day for America that so many would willfully choose hate over hope. #ElectionNight

Many fear that Trump "will make so many Americans feel afraid in their own country."

I do not worry that a President Trump will nuke another country. I worry he will make so many Americans feel afraid in their own country.
(((Yair Rosenberg))) @Yair_Rosenberg

I do not worry that a President Trump will nuke another country. I worry he will make so many Americans feel afraid in their own country.

"the KKK-backed candidate is a coin flip away from winning the presidency" is not a sentence that should be true in 2016. holy shit america
sean. @SeanMcElwee

"the KKK-backed candidate is a coin flip away from winning the presidency" is not a sentence that should be true in 2016. holy shit america

People of color are sharing their terror and sadness at living in a country that will soon be led by Trump.

Guys I'm a Mexican Woman. Trump hates me. He wants me gone. Im literally scared for my life. I'm crying so hard. He's going to ruin my life
Lucifer-VOTE HILLARY @winchesssterr

Guys I'm a Mexican Woman. Trump hates me. He wants me gone. Im literally scared for my life. I'm crying so hard. He's going to ruin my life

win or lose that man and his army of supporters have made this country so much more dangerous
Hannah Giorgis @ethiopienne

win or lose that man and his army of supporters have made this country so much more dangerous

As well as pointing out the countless groups of people that could be harmed by him winning.

Trump presidency will harm -women -poc -middle class -lower class -the whole next generation -immigrants -foreigners -international pacts
IG: BRICKZSPITFIRE @WomenLoveBrickz

Trump presidency will harm -women -poc -middle class -lower class -the whole next generation -immigrants -foreigners -international pacts

the fact that black people, mexicans, and gays are terrified for their life's if trump wins sickens me.
pose bitch @classifiedhoe

the fact that black people, mexicans, and gays are terrified for their life's if trump wins sickens me.

We live in a country where "I want unarmed black children to stop being murdered" is a controversial opinion, what the fuck did we expect
move your feet katie @katefeetie

We live in a country where "I want unarmed black children to stop being murdered" is a controversial opinion, what the fuck did we expect

At Hillary Clinton's election night party at the Javits Center in New York, supporters were "crying and leaving."

People at Javits are crying and leaving.
Annie Karni @anniekarni

People at Javits are crying and leaving.

People visibly upset at Clinton event, some leaving
Ben Gittleson @bgittleson

People visibly upset at Clinton event, some leaving

Many parents don't know what to tell their children.

People I know are talking about how to cope with this with their kids, espec girls. Because it's terrible but you don't want to scare kids.
emily nussbaum @emilynussbaum

People I know are talking about how to cope with this with their kids, espec girls. Because it's terrible but you don't want to scare kids.

My 12 year old daughter just started crying and saying "I can't imagine what it will be like under Trump."
Sean Kent @seankent

My 12 year old daughter just started crying and saying "I can't imagine what it will be like under Trump."

Overall, people are sad, stunned, and angry.

"Divisiveness" ain't the problem. Why should people want unity for folks who think they don't deserve basic rights?
Vann R. Newkirk II @fivefifths

"Divisiveness" ain't the problem. Why should people want unity for folks who think they don't deserve basic rights?

Trump isn't the source of my anxiety. It's the hundreds of millions of people who are openly supportive of white supremacist sentiment.
Ketan Joshi @KetanJ0

Trump isn't the source of my anxiety. It's the hundreds of millions of people who are openly supportive of white supremacist sentiment.

it is too late for your regrets
stacy-marie ishmael @s_m_i

it is too late for your regrets

And they fear that the US will never be the same.

No matter what happens tonight the world will never be the same. Strength of populist nationalism in the West is reaching a turning point.
Rosie Gray @RosieGray

No matter what happens tonight the world will never be the same. Strength of populist nationalism in the West is reaching a turning point.

