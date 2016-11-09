People Are Mourning The US Because Trump Is Our New President
"I do not worry that a President Trump will nuke another country. I worry he will make so many Americans feel afraid in their own country."
People are mourning the US as they once knew it because Donald Trump is officially the next president.
Many fear that Trump "will make so many Americans feel afraid in their own country."
People of color are sharing their terror and sadness at living in a country that will soon be led by Trump.
As well as pointing out the countless groups of people that could be harmed by him winning.
At Hillary Clinton's election night party at the Javits Center in New York, supporters were "crying and leaving."
Many parents don't know what to tell their children.
Overall, people are sad, stunned, and angry.
And they fear that the US will never be the same.
