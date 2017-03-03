Rod Stewart Apologizes After Video Draws Comparison To ISIS Beheadings
The British singer said he was "simply larking about pre show."
Rod Stewart apologized Friday after a video of him staging a mock beheading in the Abu Dhabi desert — which many thought was evocative of ISIS executions — drew outrage.
The video, which Stewart's wife, Penny Lancaster, posted on Instagram and later deleted, still remains online.
People were disgusted by the video, and many called for Stewart — who was knighted in October — to be stripped of his knighthood.
Though some didn't think it was quite that big a deal.
But most of all, people just aren't all that surprised anymore, because 2017.
