BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Rod Stewart Apologizes After Video Draws Comparison To ISIS Beheadings

news

Rod Stewart Apologizes After Video Draws Comparison To ISIS Beheadings

The British singer said he was "simply larking about pre show."

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 3, 2017, at 1:18 p.m. ET

Rod Stewart apologized Friday after a video of him staging a mock beheading in the Abu Dhabi desert — which many thought was evocative of ISIS executions — drew outrage.

In a statement on Twitter, the British singer said he was actually mimicking Game of Thrones.&quot;From re-enacting The Beatles Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game Of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre show. Understandably this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended,&quot; he said.
Kgc-138 / KGC-138/STAR MAX/IPx

In a statement on Twitter, the British singer said he was actually mimicking Game of Thrones.

"From re-enacting The Beatles Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game Of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre show. Understandably this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended," he said.

The video, which Stewart's wife, Penny Lancaster, posted on Instagram and later deleted, still remains online.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

People were disgusted by the video, and many called for Stewart — who was knighted in October — to be stripped of his knighthood.

At what point does anyone never mind Rod Stewart think doing a mock Isis execution and posting it online is a good idea? Fucking idiot
Falkirk bear Mk3 @Falkirkbear3

At what point does anyone never mind Rod Stewart think doing a mock Isis execution and posting it online is a good idea? Fucking idiot

Reply Retweet Favorite
I hope Rod Stewart gets his knighthood stripped. Let's hope nothing like that happens to his family. He should be jailed. It's not funny.
Leeann Turner @Lelizer

I hope Rod Stewart gets his knighthood stripped. Let's hope nothing like that happens to his family. He should be jailed. It's not funny.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
I always thought Rod Stewart was an arsehole, but these mock ISIS beheading pics prove it. Rod Stewart, you are a total cunt.
Alec Terfani 🇬🇧 @alecterfani

I always thought Rod Stewart was an arsehole, but these mock ISIS beheading pics prove it. Rod Stewart, you are a total cunt.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Rod Stewart mocking up an ISIS beheading ?!!😳How deeply, deeply stupid What a clueless prat
Glen Oglaza @glenoglaza1

Rod Stewart mocking up an ISIS beheading ?!!😳How deeply, deeply stupid What a clueless prat

Reply Retweet Favorite
this is fucking disgusting @rodstewart what kind of vile person mocks ISIS beheading he should lose his knighthood
ㅤㅤㅤ @bieberdepth

this is fucking disgusting @rodstewart what kind of vile person mocks ISIS beheading he should lose his knighthood

Reply Retweet Favorite

Though some didn't think it was quite that big a deal.

OH MY GOD, I'M REALLY OFFENDED ABOUT ROD STEWART PISSING AROUND IN PRIVATE BECAUSE I NEVER, EVER DO ANYTHING STUPID OR DAFT IN PRIVATE
James McMahon @jamesjammcmahon

OH MY GOD, I'M REALLY OFFENDED ABOUT ROD STEWART PISSING AROUND IN PRIVATE BECAUSE I NEVER, EVER DO ANYTHING STUPID OR DAFT IN PRIVATE

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Not the first time Rod Stewart has been involved in a mock beheading scandal either...
Alex Cavendish @PrisonUK

Not the first time Rod Stewart has been involved in a mock beheading scandal either...

Reply Retweet Favorite
🎶 Wake up Baghdadi I think I've got something to say to youuuuu 🎶
Slade Sohmer @Slade

🎶 Wake up Baghdadi I think I've got something to say to youuuuu 🎶

Reply Retweet Favorite

But most of all, people just aren't all that surprised anymore, because 2017.

"rod stewart in mock-ISIS execution" is the headline and no I'm not making this up it's just another friday.
Jeff B/DDHQ @EsotericCD

"rod stewart in mock-ISIS execution" is the headline and no I'm not making this up it's just another friday.

Reply Retweet Favorite
"Rod Stewart insists ISIS-style beheading video was just Game of Thrones roleplay" 2017 is shaping up to be a cracker.
Kevin Q Anderson @KQAnderson

"Rod Stewart insists ISIS-style beheading video was just Game of Thrones roleplay" 2017 is shaping up to be a cracker.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT