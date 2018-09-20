A Woman Shot And Killed 3 People At A Rite Aid Distribution Center

A shooting at a Rite Aid distribution center in Aberdeen, Maryland, on Thursday left three people dead and four others wounded, the Harford County sheriff said. The shooter also died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office received a report that shots had been fired at 9:06 a.m., Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said at a news conference.

The lone shooter, identified by the sheriff's office as Snochia Moseley, used a handgun and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being taken into custody, the sheriff's office later tweeted. Moseley was a 26-year-old temporary employee at the distribution center and reported for work at 9 a.m.

No shots were fired by law enforcement, Gahler added.

Gahler thanked all the “fellow first responders” who were “on the scene within minutes,” which included the FBI and several local police departments.