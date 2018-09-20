BuzzFeed News

A Woman Shot And Killed 3 People At A Rite Aid Distribution Center

The lone shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff said.

By Julia Reinstein

Last updated on September 20, 2018, at 4:46 p.m. ET

Posted on September 20, 2018, at 12:36 p.m. ET

The Rite Aid distribution center.
A shooting at a Rite Aid distribution center in Aberdeen, Maryland, on Thursday left three people dead and four others wounded, the Harford County sheriff said. The shooter also died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office received a report that shots had been fired at 9:06 a.m., Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said at a news conference.

The lone shooter, identified by the sheriff's office as Snochia Moseley, used a handgun and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being taken into custody, the sheriff's office later tweeted. Moseley was a 26-year-old temporary employee at the distribution center and reported for work at 9 a.m.

No shots were fired by law enforcement, Gahler added.

Gahler thanked all the “fellow first responders” who were “on the scene within minutes,” which included the FBI and several local police departments.

HCSO would like to thank the following partners. FBI, DEA, MSP, MDTA, Aberdeen Police, Bel Air Police, and Havre de Grace Police
Harford Sheriff @Harford_Sheriff

HCSO would like to thank the following partners. FBI, DEA, MSP, MDTA, Aberdeen Police, Bel Air Police, and Havre de Grace Police

“When something like this happens, you can’t have enough police, you can’t have them fast enough,” he said.

Gahler asked the public to “keep the victims of today’s tragic event in your thoughts and prayers.”

Victims were sent to multiple local hospitals, Gahler said.

In a press conference at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Trauma Medical Director Raymond Fang said they were treating four people for gunshot wounds, some of whom required surgery. Three are expected to survive, according to the sheriff's office.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his office is “ready to offer any support” and that his “prayers are with all those impacted.”

We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support. https://t.co/fzugpo8C1Z
Governor Larry Hogan @GovLarryHogan

We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support. https://t.co/fzugpo8C1Z

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

