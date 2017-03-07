BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Beloved Polar Bear Cub In Berlin Has Died And People Are "Devastated"

news

A Beloved Polar Bear Cub In Berlin Has Died And People Are "Devastated"

Fritz made his big debut in January and stole the hearts of people everywhere.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 7, 2017, at 12:29 p.m. ET

Fritz, a beloved 4-month-old polar bear in Berlin, died Monday.

The cub, who was born at the zoo in November, was found Monday morning &quot;lying listlessly&quot; in the den with his mom, Tonja. Fritz was treated with antibiotics and painkillers after blood tests showed concerning liver readings.Sadly, Fritz died of liver inflammation later Monday evening.
2017 Tierpark Berlin

The cub, who was born at the zoo in November, was found Monday morning "lying listlessly" in the den with his mom, Tonja.

Fritz was treated with antibiotics and painkillers after blood tests showed concerning liver readings.

Sadly, Fritz died of liver inflammation later Monday evening.

Fritz, then nameless, made his big debut in January and stole the hearts of people everywhere.

Berlin's Tierpark Zoo welcomed its newest addition to their family, a healthy male polar bear cub.… https://t.co/yeEwH5zWqY
ABC News @ABC

Berlin's Tierpark Zoo welcomed its newest addition to their family, a healthy male polar bear cub.… https://t.co/yeEwH5zWqY

Reply Retweet Favorite

Over 10,000 names were suggested by the public.

“We can hardly believe it. We are devastated," director Dr. Andreas Knieriem said in a statement.

&quot;It’s incredible how fond we had become of that little polar bear,” he said.
2017 Tierpark Berlin

"It’s incredible how fond we had become of that little polar bear,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT