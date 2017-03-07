A Beloved Polar Bear Cub In Berlin Has Died And People Are "Devastated"
Fritz made his big debut in January and stole the hearts of people everywhere.
Fritz, a beloved 4-month-old polar bear in Berlin, died Monday.
Fritz, then nameless, made his big debut in January and stole the hearts of people everywhere.
“We can hardly believe it. We are devastated," director Dr. Andreas Knieriem said in a statement.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.